Lyle “Bim” Ute Jr, 61, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021. Traditional Indian Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:00 am at Rocky Mountain Hall. Evening service and wake will be held Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Beatrice Haukaas residence, #28 Sand Hills Road starting at 7:00 pm. Early sunrise services will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021 also, at Beatrice Haukaas residence. Burial will be in Sacajawea Cemetery, Fort Washakie.