Lyle “Bim” Ute, Jr.

August 10, 2021
Lyle “Bim” Ute Jr, 61, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021.  Traditional Indian Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:00 am at Rocky Mountain Hall.  Evening service and wake will be held Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Beatrice Haukaas residence, #28 Sand Hills Road starting at 7:00 pm.  Early sunrise services will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021 also, at Beatrice Haukaas residence.  Burial will be in Sacajawea Cemetery, Fort Washakie.

