DUI Arrest; Traffic Violation Citations; Two warrant arrests

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrests/Citations 8-6-21 to 8-9-21

John Keller, 82, Lander, cited for following too close after a two-vehicle crash at the Maverik Country Store and East Main at 7:23 a.m. on Friday.

Bradley Woody, 19, Lander, Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 8:50 p.m. Friday at an address on Pushroot Court.

David Seeds, 56, from Florida, was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol at 11:53 a.m. Saturday on City Park Drive.

Melanie Perry, 19, Fort Washakie was cited for No Drivers License, No Insurance and No Seat Belt after a traffic stop at 10:37 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Main Street.

Brett Roanhorse, 25, Fort Washakie, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Saturday at North 9th and Lincoln Street on a LPD Warrant

Arrests/Citations 8-5-21 to 8-6-21

Martin Harris, 56, Fort Washakie, Arrested at 11:36 a.m. at Mr. D’s Food Center on a Fremont County Warrant. He was sitting outside on a bench.

Gregg Woody, 62, Lander, Arrested on an LPD warrant and cited for Possession and Use of a Controlled Substance at 10:15 p.m. at an address on Pushroot Court

Daniel Harwin, 18, Arizona, Cited for Minor in Possession at 12:29 a.m. at the Maverik Country Store.

Arrests/Citations 7-29-21 to 7-30-21

There was no report from the LPD by early afternoon Friday

Arrests/Citations 7-28/21 to 7-29-21

Nakita Addison, 33, Lander, Arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 1:30 p.m. at an address on Main Street.

Arrests/Citations 7-23/21 to 7-27-21

Rachel Hillger, 31, Lander, LPD Warrant served at F.C. Detention Center

Toby C. Long Soldier, 23, Lander, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 5:53 pm on market Street.

Arrests/Citations 7-22-21 to 7-23-21

There were no arrests during this 24-hour period.