Possession of Controlled Substance Arrests noted

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Arrests/Citations 8/6/21 to 8/9/21
There was no report received from the RPD by 2:20 p.m. on Monday
Arrests/Citations 8/4/21 to 8/5/21
Rudolph Norse, 53, Riverton, Arrested at 10:49 a.m. in the 600 block of North Federal for Public Intoxication
April Badhawk, 39, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication and Possession of Alcohol in a Public Place at 2 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Federal Boulevard.
Justin Vanfleet, 29, Riverton, Arrested for public intoxication at 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Federal
Myka Blackburn, 35, Fort Washakie Arrested for Attempting to Elude and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Janell McLeod, 31, Lander for Possession of a Controlled Substance at 9:58 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Federal
Arrests/Citations 8/3/21 to 8/4/21
Terence Bennett, Riverton, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and Driving While Under Suspension at 7:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Main.
A 16-year-old male juvenile was arrested for Minor In Possession and Felony Theft at 9:17 a.m. from the area of South 6th East and East Adams.
Kyeren Tillman, 30, Ethete, Arrested at 9:43 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Federal on a Natrona County warrant.
Daniel Whiteplume, 23, Arapahoe, Arrested for Domestic Battery following an incident at a motel in the 600 block of West Main Street at 10:32 a.m.
Richelle Fox, 43, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 4:32 p.m. in the 700 block of East Sunset
Nichole Yellowplume, 36, Riverton, Arrested for Trespassing in the 1100 block of North Federal at 7:14 p.m.
Charles Potter, 34, Riverton, Arrested for Trespassing in the 1100 block of North Federal at 7:14 p.m.
Wynn Tendore, 22, Fort Washakie, Arrested at 8:53 p.m. in the alley behind 116 West Fremont for use of and possession a Controlled Substance.
Victoria Brown, 36, Riverton, arrested at 12:44 a.m. on the 5th at the Old Wyoming Motel on North Federal for Probation Revocation
Arrests/Citations 7/29/21 to 7-/30/21
Ramelle Wanstall, 44, Ethete, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle at 3:29 pm at South 10th East and East Washington
Arrests/Citations 7-28/21 to 7-29-21
Allen Davis, 48, Casper, Arrested on a Probation Revocation at 11:00 a.m. in the 400 block of West Adams Avenue
Tyrel Bell, 19, Riverton, was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence, Eluding, Larceny of a vehicle, Larceny of a firearm, Property Destruction and Interference in an incident just after 8 p.m. from an address on East Washington Avenue.
Robert Richards, 44, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication in the 300 block of Spire Drive at 10:54 p.m.
Arrests/Citations 7/26 to 7/27/21
Joshua Willow, 33, Ethete, Arrested for Domestic Battery and Jeremiah Howell, 23, Riverton Arrested for Domestic Battery at 7:40 a.m. at Walmart Monday morning. Both were arrested for mutual battery on each other. Minor injuries to both and no treatment was needed.
Derrick Oldman, 35, Arapahoe, Arrested for Driving while Under the Influence and for Leaving the Scene at East Major and South Federal at 7:48 a.m.
An 8-year-old child was contacted and given a warning for Shoplifting at Smith at 1:33 p.m. The child was also trespassed from the store at the store’s request.
Jeffrey Darnall, 41, Riverton was arrested for Felony possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and LSD and on a Probation Revocation at 6:53 p.m. at the West Main Maverik Store.
Garret Hilts, 40, Arapahoe was arrested at 8:56 p.m. on Edith Street on a Fremont County Warrant and Resisting for trying to run away.
Dalton Baldes, 22, Riverton, arrested at 10:22 p.m. for Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance-marijuana
Arrests/Citations 7/23 to 7/26/21
Ramelle Wanstall, 44, Ethete, Arrested. Trespassing at Walmart at 1:48 p.m. Friday.
Brian SunHrodes, 37, Ethete, Arrested on a Probation Revocation at 3:33 p.m. in the 400 block of North 7th East.
Roni Melcher, 21, Riverton, Arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 4:29 p.m. on West Bell Avenue.
Shawnee McGowan, 31, Riverton, Arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance-methamphetamine and Child Endangering at 7:19 p.m. at the Fremont County Fairgrounds Friday.
A 14-year-old Female juvenile was issued a ciation for Battery at 7:19 p.m. at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.
Christopher Monroe, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested at 9:27 p.m. for public intoxication at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.
Ron Cummingham, 45, Riverton, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 9:45 p.m. Friday on North Federal Boulevard.
Forest Duran. 50. Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 10:40 p.m. on East Pershing Avenue.
Sharmayne Tillman, 30, Riverton was Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 5:41 p.m. on Saturday on West Main Street.
James Ashley, 51, Lander, was Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 5:45 p.m. at East Roosevelt and North Federal Boulevard.
Byron Goodvoiceelk, 32, Riverton was Arrested for Public Intoxication at 3:50 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of North Federal Boulevard
Arrests/Citations 7/22 to 7/23/21
Aeleen Cuch, 32, Riverton. Arrested. On a Probation Violation at 1:18 pm on Sioux Avenue.
Brittney Sleeper, 30, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine at 4:22 p.m. in the 800 block of East Main Street.
Brandon Monroe, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Heroin, Methamphetamine and Marijuana at 4:22 p.m. in the 800 block of East Main Street.
Mallori Shakespeare, 25, Arapahoe. Arrested. Public Intoxication in the 800 block of East Lincoln at North 9th Street at 7:39 p.m.
Arrests/Citations 7/19 to 7/22/21
Two (2) 15-yearold males were cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol at 7:41 a.m. on Monday at Riverview Road and Major Avenue.
Ben Brown, 43, St. Stephens, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant at 11L09 a.m. at South 7th East and Madison.
A 17-year-old male was Arrested for Property Destruction, Minor in Possession of Alcohol and Resisting Arrest while at 17-year-old female was cited for Minor In Possession of Tobacco.
Arrests/Citations 7/16 to 7/19/21
April Gatherers, 38, Shoshoni, Arrested. Laramie County WY and Fremont County WY warrants at 1:38 p.m. in the 400 block of West Adams
Duane Medicinecloud, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Possession and Use of a Controlled Substance – methamphetamine, and a Fremont County warrant. 10:21 p.m. on Friday at an address in the 1300 block of South Federal
Aeleen Cuch, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Violation at 10:35 p.m. at an address on Sioux Avenue.
Gina Brown, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Violation at 6:25 a.m. Saturday at an address on Riverside Drive
Zachary Coles, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication at 10:16 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Fremont. He was again Arrested at 4:23 pm Sunday afternoon on a Probation and Parole hold.
Owen Brown, 35, Hudson, Arrested. Teton County warrant at 2:34 p.m. Sunday at an address on Garnet Drive
Tyson Whiteplume, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested. Sweetwater County Warrant at 7:06 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Federal
Arrests/Citations 7/15 to 7/16/21
Jonathan Huemer, 35, Lander, Arrested. Aggravated Assault at 11:51 am at an address on Yvonne Drive.
Joshua Headley, 30, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication at 9:57 pm in the 400 block of North Federal.
Cara Palmer, 53, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant at 10:25 pm in the 800 block of East Adams
Joseph Hoock, 44, Riverton, Arrested at 11:16 pm on the 900 block of South Federal for Driving While Under the Influence, Open Container, Eluding and Interferenc
Arrests/Citations 7/14 to 7/15/21
Aaron Antelope, 33, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence at 7:27 pm at West Main and Hill Street.
Jason Quiver, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication at 8:51 pm in the 800 block of East Main Street.
Ryan Antelope, 25, Riverton. Arrested. Fremont County Warrant. In the 1400 block of East Monroe Avenue at 10:52 p.m.
Claudia Duran, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and on a Fremont County Warrant at 11:26 pm in the 800 block of South Federal Boulevard.
Randolph Breece, 61, Riverton. Domestic Battery reported at 12:38 a.m. on 7/15 at Webbwood and North Federal Boulevard. The victim suffered minor injuries. No treatment.
Arrests/Citations 7/13 to 7/14/21
Brian SunRhodes, 36, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication at 10:52 a.m. in the 700 block of North Federal Blvd.
La’chelle Charley, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant and Shoplifting in the 1200 block of West Main at 1:02 p.m.
Two females, ages 36 and 29 respectively, were cited for Shopliftng at 1:02 p.m. at 1200 West Main Street.
Charles King, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Felonious Restraint, False Imprisonment, Criminal Entry and Property Destruction at 2:51 p.m. at a residence on East Jackson Avenue.
Dawn Addison, 42, Arrested. Public Intoxication at 6:35 p.m. in the 800 block of East Adams Avenue.
Tyson Whiteplume, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication at 9:24 p.m. in the 800 block of East Main Street.
Arrests/Citations 7/12 to 7/13/21
Tyson Whiteplue, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication in 500 block of East Pershing at 8:01 a.m.
Martihn Gutierrez, 47, Casper, Arrested. Battery in the Bike Path in the 500 block of East Pershing at 11:02 a.m.
Lincoln Harris, 19, Arapahoe, Arrested. Simple Assault, Interference for running and Minor In Possession. 11:08 am in the 700 block of North Federal
Elizabeth Goodman, 53, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery and Shawn Antelope, 48, Ethete, Arrested. Domestic Battery at 1L31 p.m. on East Monroe Avenue. Both had assaulted each other, Both received medical treatment and found to be fine
A 16-year-old male was arrested for Aggravated Assault at 11:17 p.m. at the Roadway Inn on West Main Street. The victim suffered minor injuries, no treatment.
Arrests/Citations 7/7 to 7/8/21
Forest Duran, 50, Riverton, Arrestged in the 800 block of East Main at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday for Public Intoxication
Danny Mathes, 47, Riverton, arrested in the 1500 block of South Federal aty 5:48 p.m. on a Fremont County warrant
Linda Headley, 50, Riverton, Arrested at 7 pm. on North Smith Road for Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance-methamphetamine
A 21-year-old male was cited at 10:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Federal for Possession of Marijuana
Arrests/Citations 7/6 to 7/7/21
Dominic Arthur, 27, Riverton, Arrested at 12:03 p.m. at the College Hill Apartments on a Fremont County Warrant
Angela Spottedelk, 28, Ethete, Arrested at 4:48 p.m. on North 12th East for Public Intoxication
Gordan Northcott, 45, Riverton, Arrested at 7:02 p.m. on South 3rd East on a Fremont County Warrant
Gary Antelope, 45, Riverton, Arrested at 9:47 p.m. in the 500 block of North Federal Boulevard for Public Intoxication
Ian Wolz, 24, Sparks, NV, Arrested at 2:26 a.m. in the 100 block of North Broadway for Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 7/2 to 7/6/21
Rosendo Mendoza, 26, Riverton, Arrested Friday at 12:15 a.m. at East Adams and South Broadway on a Fremont County Warrant
Linda Diebold Estock, 55, Thermopolis, Arrested Saturday at 2:15 a.m. on East Fremont Avenue Saturday for Public Intoxication
Russell Francis, 40, Kinnear arrested at 2:44 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Main Street Saturday for Driving While Under the Influence
Kasia Monroe, 30, Arapahoe was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Main Street for Public Intoxication
Linda Diebold Estock, 55, Thermopolis was arrested at 1:46 a.m. in a hotel at 1550 North Federal Boulevard for Public Intoxication and Assault on Police for hitting an Officer in the chest during the arrest
Raquel Shakespeare, 21, Riverton, Arrested at 5:51 p.m. on East Park Avenue on July 4th for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and Endangering a Child,
Blake Brewer, 28, Riverton, Arrested at 5:51 p.m. on East Park Avenue on July 4th for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Interference for lying about his name, and a Fremont County Warrant
Martin Gutierrez, 47, Casper, arrested at 9:53 p.m. on July 4th at The Social Club, 502 East Main, for Theft and Interference for lying about his name,
Charles Potter, 34, Riverton, arrested at 9:53 p.m. July 4th for theft and public intoxication. A RPD report indicated the two men did not break into the bar, but entered through an open door and took bottles of liquor.
Taylor Crazythunder, 28, Riverton, Arrestged at 11:54 p.m. on July 4th for Driving While Under the Influence at East Madison and South Federal
A 39-year-old Female was cited for Battery at 12:58 p.m. on Valley View Drive
Benjamin Apokaca, 33, Arrested on Monday at 5:04 p.m. at the Old Wyoming Motel for Possession of Controlled Substance – methamphetamine, Interference for not providing his name, Criminal Entry and a Fremont County Warrant
Arrests/Citations 6/25 to 6/28/21
Jesse Willow, 43, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence at 9:07 a.m. Friday on North 12th East in Riverton.
The Wind River Police Department arrested a suspect in a vehicle theft and arson Friday just before 5 p.m. The 2000 Volvo was totally engulfed in flames and the driver fled, but was caught. His identity was not immediately released.
Jody Squire, 66, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence in the 1200 block of West Main at 9:14 p.m. Friday after crashing into a pole at the Smith’s Food and Drug Parking Lot.
Tyrone SunRhodes, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant in the 500 block of East Main Street after a fight was reported there at 6:06 p.m. Saturday.
A 21-year-old male ws cited at 10:22 p.m. in the 800 block of South Federal on Saturday night for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana.
John Antelope, 54, Pavillion, Arrested. Public Intoxication at the North Federal Pit Stop at 10:51 p.m. Saturday
A 24-year-old male was cited for Battery at 1:41 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Fremont at the Cedar Bar.
Virgil Monroe, 56, Riverton, Arrested Public Intoxication at 11:19 p.m. Sunday on Forest Drive near the Wind River Rehabilitation Center
Arrests/Citations 6/23 to 6/24/21
Cody Armajo, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Matthew Antelope, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Two counts of Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Entry. The incident was reported at 7:09 p.m. at an address on East Park when Antelope allegedly beat another man on the head with a pipe wrench multiple times, sending the victim for medical care.
Arrests/Citations 6/22 to 6/23/21
George O’Neal, 70, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxiction
Katie Wilkinson, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Arrests/Citations 6/21 to 6/22/21
Harley Cavanaugh, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. The RPD recieived the call at 6:53 p.m. from the 200 block of East Main. The victim suffered minor injuries, no treatment was required.
Haley Friday, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Revocation at 7:45 p.m. on Sycamore Drive.
Jason Lacey, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery, Resisting Arrest, Property Damage and a Fremont County Warrant. The call came in at 10:19 p.m. from an address on East Fremont Avenue. The victim suffered minor injuries, no treatment was required.
Charles Potter, 34, Riverton, Arrested Public Intoxication at Park and Major Avenue in Riverton at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Arrests/Citations 6/15 to 6/15/21
A 24-year-old Riverton man, cited. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana in the 300 block of North Broadway at 10:58 a.m.
Russel Hebbah, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery reported at 1:24 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the 300 block of South 12th East. The victim suffered minor injuries and was not treated.
Arrests/Citations 6/14 to 6/15/21
Jace Spottedwolf, 23, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Kasia Monroe, 30, Arapahoe. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Cynthia Shakespeare, 58, Riverton. Arrested. Fremont County Warrant.
Arrests/Citations 6/11 to 6/14/21
Gary Antelope, 45, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication Friday at 5:51 on East Park Avenue.
Corey Komloski, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Manufacturing a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and Possession of a controlled Substance – Marijuana. He was arrested after calling police stating he might’ve overdosed in the 700 block of Spencer Street Friday at 7:32 p.m.
Candice Vanskike, 44, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance -Marijuana in the 800 block of North Federal boulevard Friday at 9:33 p.m.
Sharel SunRhodes, 37, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence after a vehicle crash in the 1500 block of Riverview Road on Saturday morning at 12:34 a.m.
A 30-year-old male was cited for Use and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Heroin at 8:52 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Federal Boulevard.
Cory Marburger, 42, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication at 10:07 p.m. in the 500 block of Pershing Avenue Sunday.
Fernando Marrufo-Gusman, 62, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence at 12:20 a.m. on Monday morning in the 300 block of North Federal.
Arrests/Citations 6/4to 6/7/21
William Ghostbear, 28, Lander, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries was not treated. The incident wa reported in the 500 block of North Federal at 2:49 p.m. Friday.
Aleeah Crispin, 46, Ethete, Arrested. public Intoxication. A report said she was passed out in a parking lot in the 500 block of North Federal.
Valarie Means, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Revocation on Friday at 6:32 p.m. in the 200 block of West Adams.
Rex Lain, 51, Casper, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence in the 1400 block of South Federal at 11:45 p.m. Friday.
Clement Eagle, 49, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication at 11:50 ap.m. in the 600 block of North Federal.
Isaac Bell, 24, Tulsa, OK, Arrested Public Intoxication at 1:16 a.m. in the 500 block of East Main Street.
Reginald Trosper, 27, Ethete, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence at Main and North First at 9:07 p.m. Saturday
Virgil Monroe, 56, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication at East Jackson and North Federal at 10:43 p.m. Saturday.
Martin Gutierrez, 47, Casper, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant in the alley behind the 700 block of North Federal at 3:06 p.m. Sunday
Byron Killsree, 52, Lander, Arrested. Fremont County warrant in the 200 block of East Main
Devin Senn, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication on East Park Avenue at 9:48 p.m. Sunday.
Arrests/Citations 6/3 to 6/4/21
Alicia Little, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery and Possession of a Controlled Substance x2
Richard Milhouse, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Interference.
Arrests/Citations 6/2 to 6/3/21
Martin Gutierrez, 47, Casper, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 32-year-old Riverton Female issued a citation for use of a Controlled Substance in the 200 block of South Federal Boulevard.
Arrests/Citations 5/31 to 6/1/21
Claudia Duran, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant
Ronald Blackburn, 57, Riverton, Arrested. Hot Springs County warrant
Lena Warren, 30, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication.
Arrests/Citations 5/28 to 5/31/21
Bridgette Shangreaux, 27, Arapahoe, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana and a NCIC warrant
Marvin Oldman, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Two (2) Fremont County warrants
Troy Gothard, 44, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Fremont County warrant
A 17-year-old male was cited for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and No Drivers License
Vernon Manderson, 49, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Crystal Moss, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Two (2) Fremont County warrants
Ramelle Wanstall 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Jesus Rodriguez Huerta, 24, Hildalgo, Texas, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine
Arrests/Citations 5/27 to 5/28/21
Chauncey Friday, 54, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication at 9:35 a.m. in the 800 block of North Federal Boulevard.
Edward Frison, 22, Mobile, AL, Arrested. Open Container at 11:23 a.m. in the 2150 block of North Federal Boulevard.
Steven C’Bearing, 27, Lander. Arrested. Domestic Battery at a motel in the 2500 Block of North Federal at 9:16 p.m. The victim suffered minor injuries but was not treated.
Arrests/Citations 5/26 to 5/27/21
Leroy Revere, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Violation of Protection Order at 9:07 a.m. in the 500 block of East Washington Avenue
Vearle Wilson, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 5/25 to 5/26/21
Michelle Melton, 40, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence in the 800 block of North Federal Boulevard.
A 40-year-old female was cited for Larceny after leaving a restaurant at 815 South Federal Boulevard without paying for a meal.
A 61-year-old female was cited for Battery after slapping another employee across the face in the 100 block of South First Street.
Tiesha Underwood, 29, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Everett Addison, 37, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication in the 200 block of North Broadway at 3:52 a.m. Wednesday
Janel SunRhodes, 30 Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication in the 200 block of North Broadway at 3:52 a.m. Wednesday
Arrests/Citations 5/24 to 5/25/21
Richard Ercanbrack, 54, Powell, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Heroin, Methamphetamine and Steroids after a traffic stop at 9:59 p.m. at the 2500 block of North Federal in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn.
Arrests/Citations 5/21 to 5/24/21
Diago Duncan, 31, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence at 1:20p.m. on Friday, May 21st in the 900 block of West Main
Gary Antelope, 45, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication at 8:34 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Federal
Rosalie McGill, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana at 9:29 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Hillside Avenue
Jason Hernandez, 20, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Open Container and Resisting at 11:31 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Main
Che Stiffarm, 23, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Battery and Resisting Arrest at 12:57 a.m. Saturday on Sioux Avenue
Aaron Birdchief, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Larceny, Property Destruction and Reckless endangering at 1:12 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Broadway
Two 18-year-old females were cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol
Dallas Man zanres, 38, Riverton. Arrested. Domestic Battery in the 1300 block of South Federal at 2:52 a.m. Sunday. The victim suffered minor injury, no treatment was requested.
Larry Schaller, 39, Shoshoni, Arrested on Two Fremont County warrants along with Katie Eagleroad, 39, Shoshoni, who was also Arrested on Two Fremont County Warrants. The arrests were reported at 2:44 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Washington Avenue
Johnathan Quiver, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication at 4;34 p.m. in the 900 block of Mary Anne Drive
Arrests/Citations 5/17 to 5/18/21
Johnny McDonald, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Christopher Monroe, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Cara Palmer, 54, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries and was not treated.
A 14-year-old Riverton male, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant
A 32-year-old Riverton male was Cited for Vicious Dog and Interference after his dog bit a neighbor the bite broke the skin in an incident reported on Arapahoe Drive.
Nathan Bell, 32, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication and warrant out of Arizona.
Quinn Duran, 29, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 5/14 to 5/17/21
Riverton Police responded to 85 calls for service during this period
Duane Makeshine, 31, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Gregory Oldman, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. The victim suffered minor injuries and was not treated.
James Leatherwood, 63, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
James Wheeler, 52, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Karlina Fighting Bear, 37, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Madeliva Blackburn, 58, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Brian Moss, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Forrest Duran, 50, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Natasha Keele, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. The victim suffered minor injuries and was not treated
Johnny McDonald, 30, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication and Open Container
Janell SunRhodes, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Trespassing
A 28-year-old Ethete female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Daniel Whitebird, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Aggravated Assault. Victim suffered a minor burn from a hot butane torch being thrown at him
Ethan Fightingbear, 34, Riverton. Arrested. Domestic Battery and Property Destruction. The victim suffered minor injuries and was not treated
Maurice Bell, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Ivan Prentup, 43, Billings, MT, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Tara Farley, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
A 17-year-old Riverton male was Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence
Chauncey Friday, 54, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 5/11 to 5/13/21
Martin Harris, 56, Fort Washakie, Arrested on 11 (eleven) RPD Warrants
Kasia Monroe, 30, Arapahoe, Arrested. RPD Warrant
Quinn Duran, 29, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Chezrae Manzanares, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Chester Moss, 41, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Guy St. Clair,47, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Corey Hill, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant
Tyler Graves, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
Janell SunRhodes, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 5/10 to 5/11/21
Kendra Munoz, 54, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Janell SubRhodes, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication, Open Container and Resisting Arrest
Valarie Friday, 70, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Chloe Harris, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and Marijuana and Interference.
Arrests/Citations 5/7 to 5/10/21
Anthony Taylor, 31, Shoshoni, Arrested. Interference about lying about his name
A 21-year-old Female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance
Garrett Blanchard, 35, Casper, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Robyn Drake, 44, Yulee, FL, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Taylor Littleshield, 23, Arapahoe, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant
Laticia Barrera, 25, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication and Property Destruction.
Martin Harris, 56, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Kurtys King, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant
Quinn Duran, 29, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 5/6 to 5/7/21
Trey Stinnette, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol
Martin Harris, 56, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Harry Swingle, 61, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Arrests/Citations 5/5 to 5/6/21
Paul Bell, 59, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Robert Underwood, 26, Ethete, Arrested. Child Endangering and Resisting Arrest. A police report said Underwood was down and unresponsive with a child in his care at 3100 West Main.
Troy Fasthorse, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant
Gustave Yellowhair, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Marcus Yellowhair, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol in the 1200 block of East Main.
Kenlin Redfield, 20, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol in the 500 block of East Main
Olivia Guina, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol in the 1000 block of South Federal
Arrests/Citations 5/4 to 5/5/21
Sky Willow, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Battery after a simple assault was reported on North 16th Street East at 7:52 p.m.
Janelle Bell, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication at East Park and 7th East at 12:49 a.m. May 5th.
Arrests/Citations 5/3 to 5/4/21
Jacque Bell, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. The victim suffered minor injuries and did not require treatments. The report came from an address on Hillside Avenue.
Arrests/Citations 4/30 to 5/3/21
Maurice Duran, 28, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 17-year-old male was cited for Use and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
James Goodman, 28, Riverton, Arrested on a Carbon County Warrant
A 38-year-old male was cited for Battery and Property Destruction
Francisco Chavez, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries, did not require treatment.
Rosemary Willow, 41, Riverton, Arrested. Possesionof a Controlled Substance and a Fremont County warrant
Corey Pritchard, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Property Destruction
Desiree Duran, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Interference and Battery
Gina Chaves, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
A 30-year-old man was cited for Child Endangering on West Madison Ave.
John Spoonhunter, 37, Casper, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 4/29 to 4/30
Joseph Withrow, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Sweetwater County Felony Warrant
April Gathers, 38, Shoshoni, Sweetwater County Felony Warrant
Joseph McAdams, 51, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 61-year-old man was arrested for Sexual Assault of a Minor. The incident is under investigation.
Shane Cook, 45, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Udner the Influence
A 16-year-old juvenile male was Arrested for Aggravated Assault and Battery
Javaun Shoulderblade, 22, St. Stephens, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Arrests/Citations 4/28 to 4/29
Aleesha Hamilton, 21, Ethete, Arrested. Simple Assault and Breach of Peace
A 24-year-old male from Riverton was issued a citation for Criminal Entry and was also issued a No Trespass notice for a business at 603 South Federal
Kristen Olson, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Probation Revocation, a warrant for Failure to Appear and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Allen Whiteplume, 35, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication.
Arrests/Citations 4/27 to 4/28
A 16-year-old juvenile male was issued a citation for simple assault following an altercation at Riverton High School.
Corey Hill, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Two counts of Assault and Battery, Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest.
Kimberly Potter, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol and Use/Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Arrests/Citations 4/26 to 4/27
Patricia Clark, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Child Endangering
Crystal Clark, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance and Child Endangering
Arron C’Hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 22-year-old male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Quinn Duran, 29, St. Stephens, Arrested. Interference for lying about his name.
Arrests/Citations 4/23 to 4/26
A suspects has been identified and charges are pending on a suspect who allegedly shoplifted a pair of boots and a pair of pliers from Murdochs and left on foot.
Christopher Scott, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine.
Jenna Lane, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Resisting.
Justin VanFleet, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Tom Logan, 38, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
An alleged shoplifter was caught on video at Ace Hardware. The suspect has been identified and charges are pending.
JoAnne Flanagan, 55, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Arrests/Citations 4/22 to 4/23
Eugene Ridgley, 59, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Cary Sowers, 60, Anaheim, CA, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Arrests/Citations 4/19 to 4/22
Eugene Ridgley, 59, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 30-year-old male was cited for Use of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Crystal Moss, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Justin Reed, 39, Lander, Arrested. Battery
Arron C’Hair, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Dietz Pongah, 22, Ethete, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Arrests/Citations 4/19 to 4/20
Elisa Trijillo, 44, Riverton, Arrested. Bond Revocation
A 17-year-old Riverton male was arrested for Driving while Under the Influence
Arrests/Citations 4/16 to 4/19
Melania Buffalo, 44, Riverton. Arrested. Child Endangering
Aaron C’hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Triston Ehle. 24. Riverton, Arrested. Probation Revocation
Taylor Strandlien, 22, Pavillion, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol
Dalynn Friday, 23, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication.
Byron Killsree, 52, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 25-year-old Female was cited for Shoplifting at Walmart
Angel Burson, 20, Ethete, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant
Ramella Wanstall, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Charles Potter, 34, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Leah Lonebear, 39, St. Stephens, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant
Two 14-year-old males were arrested for Burglary and Larceny after breaking into a pickup truck on East Park Avenue.
A 25-year-old man was arrested for domestic battery and sexual assault in an incident reported in the Riverton area at 1:05 a.m. Sunday morning
Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton. Arrested. Aggravated Assault and Leon Birdshead, 54, Riverton, Arrested. Aggravated Assault. Both were arrested after assaulting a victim and choking him. The victim was taken to the hospital. The incident occurred in the irrigation can tunnel at Major Avenue and West Main Street at 7:38 p.m. Sunday.
Andrew Kline, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol.
Arrests/Citations 4/15 to 4/16
Mitchell Primeaux, 50, Farmington, NM, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries, no treatment
Duane Makeshine, 30, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Thomas Arthur, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Use of Controlled Substance, Child Endangering and Fremont County Warrant.
Robert Hayes, 79, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol
Aristio Garcia, 20, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 4/14 to 4/15
Chad Gee, 45, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant
Shannen Ray, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Fremont County and Washakie County warrants
John Lujan, 45, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Jacob Lujan, 40, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Robert Friday, 37, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 4/13 to 4/14
Ardie Longsoldier, 51, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Bryan Johnson, 41, Molt, MT, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Shawn Gardner, 22, Riverton. Arrested. Unauthorized Us of a Motor Vehicle, Larceny and Interference. He was arrested at the North Federal Loaf ‘N Jug on a stolen vehicle report.
Arrests/Citations 4/12 to 4/13
No Arrests or Citations during this period.
Arrests/Citations 4/8 to 4/9
Kasia Monroe, 30, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 20-year-old Female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance
Arrests/Citations 4/7 to 4/8
A 13-year-old female was cited for attempted criminal entry and Minor In Possession of Alcohol at 9:05 a.m. at an address on Valley Circle
Virgil Monroe, 55, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 29-year-old Riverton male was cited for discharging a firearm in the city limits. The firearm was a shotgun and not an AR-15 as originally reported. One round was fired into the air.
Dylan Blackburn, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery, Breach of Peace, Larceny and Property Destruction. The victim had minor injuries, no treatment.
Charles King, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol
Gilbert Mascarenaz, 72, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol
Emanuel Littlewhiteman, 55, Salt Lake City, UT, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 4/2 to 4/5
Clayton Bell, 29, Ethete, Arrested. Trespassing in the 500 block of West Main
Maleena Armour, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana and a Fremont County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
Ricky Manning, 61, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Revocation warrant
Jonathan Quiver, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Aaron C’hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Preston Lee, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Lamar Duran, 33, Arapahoe, Arrested. Fremont County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Emanuel Littlewhiteman, 55, Salt Lake City, UT, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Robert Arthur, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Eugene Ridgley, 59, Ethete, Arrested. Disturbing the Peace
Maurice Duran, 27, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Horace SunRhodes, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Treyvale Bigmedicine, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County S.O. Warrant
Nicholas Bell, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Possession of a Controlled Substance -Marijuana, and Open Container
Kara Engavo, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Natrona County S.O. Warrant
Destiny Saenz-Santos, 39, St.Stephens, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and Heroin.
Vernon Manderson, 49, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Everett Addison, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 17-year-old Riverton Female was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol
A 16-year-old Riverton Female was cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol
Lane O’Neal, 24, Pavillion, Arrested. Laramie County warrant, Fremont County warrant, Resisting Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Thomas Twiss, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Eluding, and Fremont County warrant.
Annie Willow, 38, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 40-year-old male was cited for Trespassing at the Loaf’N Jug on North Federal.
Austin Liedey, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries and was not treated.
Arrests/Citations 4/1 to 4/2
Robert Friday, 37, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Francis Warren, 63, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arron C’hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Chauncey Friday, 54, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Jennifer Shakespeare, 41, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Dane Antelope, 18, St. Stephens, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Arrests/Citations 3/31 to 4/1
Preston Lee, 24, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
George Brown, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and Marijuana
Aaron Bender, 44, Riverton. Arrested. Public IntoxicationScott Young, 55, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol and Resisting Arrest.
Arrests/Citations 3/30 to 3/31
Cory Marburger, 42, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Ramsrun Armajo, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Disorderly House
Quinn Duran, 29, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Gwenn Duran, 49, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant and Resisting
Thedosia Killsontop, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Myka Blackburn, 34, Fort Washakie, 34, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 40-year-old male was cited for trespassing after refusing to leave the Riverton Loaf ‘N Jug on North Federal Blvd at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday.
Arrests/Citations 3/29 to 3/30
Paul Bell, 59, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Elmore Sheriff, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alochol, Resisting and Leaving the scene after striking a tree in all behind the 1600 block of East Park.
Arrests/Citations 3/26 to 3/29
Marquel Duran, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Roty Gothard, 44, Riverton, Arrested. FCSO warrant
A 24-year-old Riverton female was cited for Shoplifting at Family Dollar
Kenneth Willow, 21, Jeffrey City, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace
Paul Bell, 59, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Martin Harris, 55, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Two 16-year-old and one 17-year-old juveniles were cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Bethany Sankey, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Duane Makeshine, 30, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 43-year-old Riverton female was cited for battery after an incident in the 500 block of East Pershing Avenue.
Norman Ybarra, 32, Arapahoe, Arrested. Possession of a Deadly Weapon with Intent, Criminal Entry and Property Destruction. A police report said Ybarra said he thought he was being chased and broke down a door of a residence on South Broadway brandishing what looked like a knife. It was actually a finger nail file.
Buddy Trosper, 20, Riverton, Arrested. Five FCSO warrants.
Quin Duran, 29, St. Stephens. Arrested. Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest by refusing to get into a patrol vehicle.
Emanuel Littlewhiteman, 55, Salt Lake City, UT, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Ohitka Jones, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Charles Potter, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Aeleen Cuch, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol.
Odell Shine Black, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Child Endangering
Arrests/Citations 3/23 to 3/24
Thomas Brown, 49, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Rudolph Apodaca, 63, Shoshoni, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol.
Arrests/Citations 3/18 to 3/22
Joann Bell, 30, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Eric Jaramillo, 48, Riverton. Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, US Marshal’s warrant and Fremont County warrant.
Donald Armajo, 42, Ethete, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Loretta Whiteman, 42, Ethete, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant
Kenneth Shakespeare, 35, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public intoxication
Aloysius C’Hair, 50, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxciation
Kasia Monroe, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Delphine Antelope, 52, Kinnear, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Randy McKenzie, 49, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol
Scott Harris, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol
Stephanie Clark, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Use of a Controlled Substance and Child Endangering
Wayne Perry, 33, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Battery and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Steven Oldman, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Kathleen Vargas, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were both cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol
Arrests/Citations 3/16to 3/18
Christopher Addison, 42, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Katie Verley, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and Marijuana; Criminal warrant out of Montana.
Marques Mort, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol
Arrests/Citations 3/15 to 3/16
An apparent distracted driver in the Central Wyoming College Arts Center Parking Lot ran over three curbs and crashed through one light pole and ended up on the lawn behind the Intertribal Education and Community Center Monday night.
A 16-year-old Riverton male was Arrested for Minor In Possession of Alcohol at 2:05 a.m. on the 16th in the 1000 block of North Federal Boulevard.
Arrests/Citations 3/12 to 3/15
Margaret Goodman, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Elfido Rico, 45, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Elissa Quiver, 20, Riverton, Arrested Minor in Possession of Alcohol
Jaden Moss, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana and on a Fremont County warrant.
Velinda Brown, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Four 19-year-old individuals were cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol at the Central Wyoming College West Apartments.
A 17-year-old Riverton male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana and Leaving the Scene of a crash
Newell Duran, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Interference
Christopher Monroe, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Petit Theft for stealing a knife from Walmart.
A 45-year-old female of Riverton was cited for Petit Larceny after allegedly taking money from a purse at 514 East Pershing Avenue.
Cody Berger, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries but refused treatment.
Nelson Owens, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 3/11 to 3/12
Crystal Moss, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
William Topaum, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Clement Eagle, 48, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Darrell Ridesatthedoor, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
Norman Chippewa, 18, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Minor in Possession of Alcohol
Joaquinn Weed, 18, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Minor in Possession of Alcohol.
Arrests/Citations 3/10 to 3/11
Matthew Smith, 29, Kinnear, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Use of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Janell SunRhodes, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Municipal Warrant
Jody VanFleet, 37, male Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Crystal Moss, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 3/9 to 3/10
Mychal Goggles, 27, St. Stephens, Arrested. Two Riverton Municipal Warrants
Warren Niedo, 56, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 3/8 to 3/9
A 17-year-old male was cite for Minor in Possession of Alcohol
A 20-year-old Riverton female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Arrests/Citations 3/5 to 3/8
A 31-year-old Riverton male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
James Wheeler, 51, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 22-year-old Riverton male was cited for Careless Driving
Marlowe Underwood, 45, Riverton. Arrested. Use of a Controlled Substance
Zachary Coles, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Criminal Entry, Use of a Controlled Substance and Interference for lying about his name.
Laura Hofstad, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
A 34-year-old Riverton male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
A 27-year-old male from St. Stephens was cited for Open Container
A 15-year-old female was cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol
A 17-year-old Riverton female was Arrested for Domestic Battery and Reckless Endangering for brandishing a knife. The victim suffered minor injuries.
Arrests/Citations 3/1 to 3/2
A male individual from Riverton was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery and Public Indecency
Aloysius Piper, 53, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Shannon Hill, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and No Valid Drivers License.
Arrests/Citations 2/26 to 3/1
Kenneth Shakespeare, 35, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Cecillia Warren, 28, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Douglas Johnson, Riverton, Arrested. Bond Violation and Use of a Controlled Substance
Robert Friday, 27, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
An 18-year-old male was cited for Interference
Jonathan Quiver, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 17-year-old male was Arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and for Minor In Possession of Alcohol and Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol
Arrests/Citations 2/25 to 2/26
Lisa Barrett, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Revocation
Clayton Belus, 27, Arapahoe, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and four (4) Fremont County warrants
Stacy MacManus, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested. Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine plus a Fremont County warrant
Arrests/Citations 2/24 to 2/25
A 16-year-old Riverton female arrested for Minor in Possession
Joseph Antelope, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Child Endangering, Use and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Nia Washington, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Child Endangering
Thomas Franks, 71, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Allyn Williams, 70, Jackson, WY, Arrested. Trespassing
Arrests/Citations 2/23 to 2/24
Frederick Hanway, 53, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
James Wheeler, 51, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 20-year-old male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Arrests/Citations 2/22 to 2/23
Curtis Rooks, 49, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Arrests/Citations 2/19 to 2/22
Nathaniel Tsosie, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – marijuana
Robert Friday, 27, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Jody Van Fleet, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Open Container
Janelle SunRhodes, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and urinating in Public
Ricky Manning, 61, Riverton, Arrested Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 2/10 to 2/11
Isiah Sieffert, 20, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries.
Arron C’Hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Two Fremont County Warrants
Leon Spoonhunter, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Ace Roman, 32, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Darwin Shakespeare, 31, Arapahoe, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine and on four (4) Fremont County Warrants
Aloysius Piper, 53, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 2/8 to 2/9
Jody VanFleet, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Forest Duran, 50, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Eric Antelope, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant
Jessica Bewely, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Janell SunRhodes, 29, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 2/5 to 2/8
A 21-year-old Riverton female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
James Taylor, 56, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Latoyia Moss, 43, Crow Agency, MT, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance -Methamphetamine plus Child Endangerment
Mia Brown, 21, Ethete, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine plus Child Endangerment
A 39-year-old Riverton Female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Walter Steele, 34, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Justine Quiver, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
A 26-year-old Riverton male was cited for Reckless Endangerment after flashing an AR and a Pistol at another motorist in an apparent fit of road rage.
Janell SunRhodes, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Maurice Bell, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Brian Dodge, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 2/3 to 2/4
Camellia Tillman, 53, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Two juveniles, both female, ages 11 and 13, were cited for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and use of a toxic substance.
Arrests/Citations 2/2 to 2/3
Eddie Shells, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Revocation
William Hanway, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Andrea Miller, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Lucinda Wallowingbull, 28, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Doyle Muncy 52, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Revocation
Joshua Antelope, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant
Arrests/Citations 1/29 to 2/1
Kane Biglake, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Fremont County Warrant.
Thomasine Morada, 24, St. Stephens, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Arhen Wempen, 26, Riverton, Arrested, Interference from running from an Office.
Three males, ages not released, were cited for Use and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana from 2660 Peck Avenue at CWC
Delight Brown, 42, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Floyd Oldman, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and a Laramie County, Wyo, warrant.
Lesha Wesaw, 25, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
A 23-year-old female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Four 20-year-olds were cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol at Central Wyoming College
Dallas Dresser, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Steven Oldman, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Austin Lonebear, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries and did not request treatment.
Isiah Siefert, 20, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries did not request treatment.
A 14-year-old Riverton female was arrested for Minor In Possession
Lazario Hanway, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene on West Park Avenue.
A 19-year-old male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Arrests/Citations 1/28 to 1/29
Victor Gonzales, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant
Travis Lincoln, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Child Endangering for having suspected drugs around his children.
Emmanuel Tyler, 48, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 1/27 to 1/28
A 33-year-old Riverton male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Kevin Brown, 30, Ethete, Arrested on a US Marshal warrant and for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Arrests/Citations 1/26 to 1/27
A 22-year-old male from Arapahoe was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
A 33-year-old Riverton female was cited for shoplifting $70 worth of merchandise from Murdochs Farm and Ranch Supply. She was stopped by police a short distance away after fleeing from the store.
Jason Day, 45, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery and Resisting Arrest. The victim suffered minor injuries.
Rodolfo Torres, 32, Brighton, CO, Arrested. Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
A 44-year-old Wheatridge, CO female was cited for Possesson of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Arrests/Citations 1/25 to 1/26
A 33-year-old Riverton male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Kevin Brown, 30, Ethete, Arrested. US Marshal’s warrant and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Arrests/Citations 1/22 to 1/25
Two females, ages 17 and 18, were issued citations for being Minors in Possession of Alcohol
Teryn Jackman, 23, Thermopolis, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
Benjamin Fuller, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Christopher SunRhodes, 67, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Emmanuel Tyler, 48, Fort Wasahkie, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Loryjay SunRhodes, 41, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Cole Walker, 21, Arapahoe, Arrested. Interference and Breach of Peach.
Cody Brister, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance-marijuana, Interference and a Fremont County Warrant.
Krystal Northcott, 45, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
David Nottinghan, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Erik Jenkins, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Heroin and a Fremont County warrant.
Wendall Antelope, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – methamphetamine
Leslie Fournier, 45, Riverton, Arrested on a felony warrant.
Pauline Sittingeagle, 35, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Keno Goggles, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Lennox Hill, 19, Lander, Arrested. Minor in Possession of Alcohol, Interference about lying about his name.
Arrests/Citations 1/20 to 1/21
Jacob Lujan, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Sharon Spang, 27, Billings, MT, Arrested. Public Intoxication and a warrant out of Montana
Cara Palmer, 52, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
Byron Killsree, 52, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Everett Eagle, 45, St. Stephens, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Patrick Arthus, 39, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 13-year-old Riverton female was Arrested for Minor in Possession of Alcohol
Lila Brown, 22, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
Arrests/Citations 1/19 to 1/20
Brynn Hanson, 22, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuiana and Open Container
Allen Page, 50, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Leif Krumland, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery
Khristopher Jacobs, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Open Container
Christopher SunRhodes, 67, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 1/15 to 1/18
Travis C’hair, 26, Shoshoni, Arrested. Fremont County warrant
James Fenton, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Christopher SunRhodes, 67, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Manuel Marquez, 31, Greeley, CO, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Arrests/Citations 1/14 to 1/15
John Goggles, 52, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Urinating in Public
Lakota Brown, 23, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
A 17-year-old Riverton female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana
Kenneth Shakespeare, 34, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 1/13 to 1/14
A 21-year-old Riverton female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana in the 700 block of West Monroe.
Helen Witt, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
Danieka Readhead, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Minor in Possession.
Arrests/Citations 1/11to 1/13
A 34-year-old Riverton man was cited for Shoplifting at Murdochs, 708 North Federal Boulevard.
Angel Buffalo, 31, Lander, Arrested on a Probation Violation
Michael Fresorger, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and on six (6) Fremont County arrests warrants
Aleesha Hamilton, 20, Ethete, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol.
Arrests/Citations 1/8to 1/11
Wilford Hill, 28, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Brian Dodge, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Kassandra Dexter, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Child Endangering
Antonio Torres, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery and Resisting Arrest for not putting his hands behind his back. The Victim suffered minor injuries. Treatment was not requested.
John Small, 36, Lodge Grass, MT, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Dovelyn Bruised Head, 28, Stand Off, Alberta, Arrested. Public Intoxciation
Brandon Hamilton, 27, Ethete, Arrested. Domestic Battery.
Sydney Willow, 28, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Lorenzo Underwood, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Aloysius Piper, 53, Ehtete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Toni Brown, 31, Casper, Arrested on a Federal Warrant out of Montana.
Russell Hill, 27, Casper, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 50-year-old Riverton Woman was cited for Breach of Peace
Arrests/Citations 1/7 to 1/8
Jeremy Merta, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant and Resisting Arrest.
Leroy Hatch, 49, Roosevelt, UT, Arrested. Aggravated Assault after pulling a knife on a bartender on North Broadway.
Allen Whiteplume 35, Arapahoe, Arrested. Domestic Battery and Interference for running from police. The victim suffered minor injuries. No treatment was requested.
Arrests/Citations 1/6 to 1/7
Tyson Beck, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
Leah Lonebear, 39, Riverton. Arrested. Interference for lying about her name on a previous incident.
Michael James, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Rosetta Piper, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Gwen Duran, 49, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Arrests/Citations 1/4 to 1/5
Callie Hunsberger, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine
April Badhawk, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Janelle Bell, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Three (3) Fremont County warrants
Carrisa Brown, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Alyssa Kilcrease, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Minor in Possession of Alcohol
Rosemary Willow-Armajo, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered Minor Injuries. No treatment was required.
Arrests/Citations 12/31 to 1/4
Marie Lonebear, 40, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
A 16-year- female was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol
Mia Brown, 21, Riverton, Arrested. Platte County, WY, warrant and for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana and Methamphetamine
Deric Wilson, 25, Colorado Springs, CO, Arrested. Aggravated Assault for threatening the victim with a knife during an assault. The victim suffered minor injuries, there was no treatment.
Arrests/Citations 12/23 to 12/24
Keno Goggles, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Breach of Peace
Jolene Hubbard, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
Enrique Orozco-Villegas, 38, Rock Springs, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
Arrests/Citations 12/22 to 12/23
A towing company called to remove a vehicle found what was determined to be stolen items from Fremont Chevrolet inside the vehicle. Police were notified.
Clement Eagle, 48, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Keno Goggles, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Chauncey Friday, 54, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A report is pending on a call indicating two people inside a cargo truck fighting with each other on West Adams.
Able Diharce, 39, Thornton, Colo., Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Ivan Prentup, 42, Billings, MT, Arrested. Aggravated Assault and Battery. Prentup is accused of threatening a clerk with a knife after he was confronted about attempting to steal a bottle of alcohol.
Vearle Wilson, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Arrests/Citations 12/18 to 12/21
Christopher sunRhodes, 67, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Chester Moss, 41, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Jason Bell, 41, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
A 15-year-old Riverton male was arrested for Criminal Entry and Minor In Possession
Lacey Tenboer, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Minor In Possession
Michael Dunker, 21, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Thomas Twiss, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Breach of Peace, Simple Assault and on a Fremont County warrant.
Warren Niedo, 55, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Blaine Niedo, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Charles Potter, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant
Carl King, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana and Failure to Yield
Wyatt LeClair, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery, Interference with 911 call, and Driving Under the Influence. Victim suffered minor injuries, no treatment.
Arrests/Citations 12/16 to 12/17
There were no arrests or citations issued on this date.
Arrests/Citations 12/15 to 12/16
There were no arrests or citations issued on this date.
Arrests/Citations 12/14 to 12/15
There were no arrests or citations on this date
Arrests/Citations 12/10 to 12/11
Newell Duran, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Lamar Duran, 33, Arapahoe, Arrested. Breach of Peace
Dudley C’bearing, 34, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Victor Gonzales, 32, Riverton. Arrested. Driving Under the Influence
Arrests/Citations 12/9 to 12/10
Michael Vigil, 62, Riverton. Arrested. Fighting. No weapon was used.
Leon Carter, 64, Riverton, Arrested. Driving Under the Influence.
Missy Buffalomeat, 20, Riverton,Arrested. Breach of Peace and Minor In Possession of Alcohol
Tana Nohorse, 32, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving Under the Influence
Tesla Goggles, 32, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Natrona County Warrant
Alicia Runninghorse, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana and Interference for lying about who she was
Arrests/Citations 12/8 to 12/9
Nicholas Bearing, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested. Interference for refusing to leave a business
Arrests/Citations 12/7 to 12/8
Thomas Moss, 21, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries, no treatment required
Arrests/Citations 12/4 to 12/7
Nicholas Blackburn, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Littering and Resisting Arrest (for refusing to be arrested)
April Crispin, 18, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 19-year-old female of Riverton was cited for Minor In Possession after falling, losing a tooth and suffering abrasions on her head and nose.
McKenzie Monroe, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
Dylan Mills, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Resisting (for running away) and on a Campbell County warrant.
Two males, ages 30 and 36, were cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana.
John Witham, 57, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Felipe Tidzump, 39, Pavillion, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Denissa Elkboy, 23, Arapahoe, Arrested. Fremont County warrant.
Tom Redman, 28, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana, and Interference for lying about his name
Jose Ocon, 29, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace
Arrests/Citations 12/3 to 12/4
Rosetta Piper, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A fight on East Park resulted in minor injuries, but no charges filed at this time. The incident is under investigation.
Arrests/Citations 12/2 to 12/3
Agnes Bell, 42, Arapahoe, Arrested. Domestic Battery
Janelle Bell, 25, Riverton. Arrested. Domestic Battery (Agnes and Janelle arrested for fighting with each other. Minor injuries were reported, but not treated)
Allen Whiteplume,35, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
April Braddy, 49, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
Arrests/Citations 11/30 to 12/1
Thomas Brown, 49, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Joseph Blackburn, 50, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Allen Whiteplume, 35, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Daniel Manzanares, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 11/26 to 11/27
Aloysius Piper, 53, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Agnes Moss, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 15-year-old Riverton minor, Arrested, Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Daniel Manzanares, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 11/25 to 11/26
Jared SunRhodes, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Daniel Manzanares, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Paul Bell, 59, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
William Yellowrobe, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Breach of Peace
Missy Buffalomeat, 20, Riverton, Arrested. Breach of Peace and Minor In Possession.
Maurice Bell, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Property Destruction
Arrests/Citations 11/6 to 11/9
Rachel Antelope, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Interference.
Joseph Keele, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance
Brandon Frankson, 27, Ethete, Arrested. Interference for lying about his name
Quinn Duran, 29, St.Stephens. Arrested. Criminal Entry
Kenneth Shakespeare, 34, Arapahoe, Arrested. FCSO warrant
Cody Thornton, 28, Riverton. Arrested. Domestic Battery. The victim suffered minor injuries, was not treated.
Lester Washakie, 21, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Criminal Entry and Property Destruction
Steven Thomas, 48, Evansville, Wy. Arrested. Domestic Battery, Victim suffered minor injuries and was not treated.
Danelle Enos, 26, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 16-year-old female was cited for Assault and Minor In Possession of Alcohol
Cody Armajo, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arron C’Hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Three people, ages 18, 19 and 21 years-old, cited for Possession of Controlled Substance-Marijuana
Joni Twocrows, 45, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery, Victim suffered minor injuries and was not treated.
Amber Washakie, 28, Ethete, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injures and was treated at the scene.
Arrests/Citations 11/3 to 11/5, 2020
Thomas Arthur, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Tim Guthrie, 57, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Arrests/Citations 11/2to 11/3, 2020
A 23-year-old female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance -Methamphetamine.
Hauser Harris, 33, Riverton. Arrested. Fremont County Warrant
A 39-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were both cited for Use of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Thomas Vincent, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
Arrests/Citations 10/30 to 11/2, 2020
Thomas Arthur, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Desirea Writtingbird, 40, Box Elder, MT. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Mallorie Posey, 32, Ethete. Arrested. Simple Assault, Breach of Peace and Resisting Arrest, Refusing to stop fighting with the other female and failure to place her hands behind her back. No injuries were reported to either party.
Jeffrey Headley, 33, St.Stephens. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Dustin Headley, 29, Riverton. Arrested. Domestic Battery. Minor injuries to the victims, no treatment required.
Arvin Anthoney, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Thunter Little Thunder, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant
Two individuals were cited: a 32-year-old male for Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana and a 26-year-old female for Possession of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine
An underage drinking party was broken up on West Park Avenue and a total of 10 juveniles were cited for Minior in Possession.
A 40-year-old female was cited for Shoplifting meat and for trespassing at the Riverton Walmart.
A 31-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were cited for assault after assaulting a male that was trying to kick open their door at an address on the 1400 block of West Park. The man trying to kick in the door was cited for property damage.
Keno Goggles, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Tianna Armour, 30, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
David Lassiter, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
Arrests/Citations 10/27 to 10/28, 2020
Thomas Arthur, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Andrew Brown, 35, Ethete, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
A 13-year-old Male, Ethete, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Arvin Anthoney, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxicatation
A 33-year-old male of Ethete, Cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
A 21-year-old female of Riverton, Cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
A 24-year-old male of Arapahoe Cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
CORRECTION From the RPD: In reference to incident R20-09146, Xavier Hubbard was not arrested or charged in the incident. A 17-year-old female was arrested for DUI. The RPD apologized for the error
Arrests/Citations 10/26 to 10/27, 2020
Marty Moore, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations 10/23 to 10/26, 2020
Lonnie Parham, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant
Dononah SunRhodes, 19, Riverton. Arrested. Fremont County warrant
Everett Addison, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Devlin Austin, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Violence. Victim suffered minor injuries.
Jonathan Arthur, 30, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 12-year-old male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana
Desirae Writingbird, 40, Box Elder, MT. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Cedric Shakespeare, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Fremont County warrant
Arrests/Citations 10-19 to 10-20
A 20-year-old female of Ethete was Cited for Trespassing on College Hill Drive
Two juveniles were cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Arrests/Citations 10-16 to 10-19
Ashley Dewey, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim had minor injuries, no treatment.
Harold Crazythunder, 42, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Dillon Yellowbear, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Federal warrant
Jeff Sauer, 53, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
A 17-year-old female of Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Justin VanFleet, 28, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Domestic Battery. Minor injury to the victim who was treated and released.
Arrests/Citations 10-14 to 10-15
Erika Antelope, 36, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 17-year-old Riverton Juvenile cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
An 18-year-old Riverton Female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Leandra Eagle, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
Janelle Bell, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Breach of Peace
Dominic Anderson, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Violation and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine and Marijuana
Gary Blackburn, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant
Arrests/Citations 10-13- to 10-14
There were no arrests reported on Tuesday.
Arrests/Citations 10-12 to 10-13-20
Two 15-year-old Juveniles were cited at Smith’s Food and Drug for Shoplifting over the counter medications and for Minor In Possession of alcohol
Chorissa Dickinson, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Charges are pending against a suspect who fled the scene after a assault on East Adams
Amanda Siek, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Arrests/Citations 10-6 to 10-7
Anthoney Arvin, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arron C’Hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Cody Armajo, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Alexander Munoz, 66, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Candy Peck, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol
Janelle Bell, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Disorderly Conduct.
Arrests/Citations 10-2 to 10-5
Jeffrey Headley, 33, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Kayle Washington, 28, St.Stephens, Arrested. Disturbing the Peace, Interference for lying about his name.
Antonio Duran, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Troy Gothurd, 43, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Vernon Manderson, 48, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Paul Bell,59, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Charlo Yellowfox,33, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Marquel Duran, 18, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
A 17-year-old Male was cited for Minor in Possession and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
An 18-year-old male was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol
A 17-year-old male was cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol
Arron C’hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
An 18 year-old female was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
An 18-year-old female was cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol
Thomas Twiss, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Brody Miller, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Interference for lying about his name.
Brian Dodge, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Jeffrey Headley, 33, St.Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Cynthia Shakespeare, 57, Arapahoe. Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 42-year-old female from Box Elder, MT., was cited for Shoplifting meat
Janell SunRhodes, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 20-year-old female and an 18-year-old females were both cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana.
Arrests/Citations 9-30 to 10-2, 2020
No report from the RPD for the past two days
Arrests/Citations – 9/29 to 9-30
A 23-year-old Riverton female was issued a citation for failure to register her dogs in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard
Jeremy Reynolds, 31, Pavillion, Arrested. Uinta County warrant
A juvenile female was issued a citation for shoplifting at Smith’s Food and Drug and was released to a responsible party.
Jordan Oldman, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Use of a Controlled Substance and Trespassing at the Red Eagle Convenience Store at Fremont and North Federal.
Arrests/Citations – 9/28 to 9/29
Robin Blind, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant
Jeffrey Headley, 33, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Dexter Duran, 32, Arapahoe, Cited for Damaging Property
Vearle Wilson, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations – 9/25 to 9/28
Allen Seith, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of Controlled Substances – Marijuana and Methamphetamine.
Thomas Shakespeare, 51, Riverton. Arrested. Aggravated Assault. Incident still under investigation.
Jeffrey Headley, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
An 18-year-old Riverton female was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol
Rachel Brown, 65, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Tanyka Montoya, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Vernon Manderson, 48, Riverton. Arrested, Public Intoxication
Gary Clawson, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Mary Headley, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Minor In Possession of Alcohol
Arrests – 9/23 to 9/24
Kevin Eagle, 22, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Domestic Battery.
A 22-year-old Riverton female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
James Wheeler,51, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
William Hanway, 36, Arapahoe. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Two females, ages 15 and 16 were cited for Minor in Possession of alcohol
Arrests – 9/22 to 9/23
Chauncey Friday, 54, Ethete, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Forrest Yellowfish, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Jamie Goodman,28, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Jordon Oldman, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Kasia Monroe, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Dustin Friday, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Troy Gothard, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Bethany Sankey, 23, Ethete, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
There were no arrests on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020
