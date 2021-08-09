Aug. 27, 1946 – July 27, 2021

Mary Charlene “Char” Cobb, at the age of 74, went home to be with her Lord and Savior July 27, 2021. Char passed away in her sleep at Westward Heights Care Center from complications due to congestive heart failure. A small memorial of family and close friends was held Monday, August 2, 2021 to honor and celebrate her life.

Char was born August 27, 1946 to Elmer Arthur Gregg and Betty Jo Gregg (Webb) in Dodge City, Kansas. She grew up in Liberal, Kansas as a farmer’s daughter where she graduated from Liberal High School in 1964. After completing nursing school and becoming an L.P.N, she married Dean Arthur Cobb and moved to Rawlins, Wyoming where they had their amazingly wonderful son Matthew. She found her way to Lander in 1982, with said amazingly wonderful son, and instantly fell in love with the area and the people.

Char was known for her kindness, generosity, and independence. She enjoyed traveling and loved eating Mexican food. She was called “mom” by many and even Matthew’s friends growing up would visit her even when he was not home. We can neither confirm nor deny that many of these occasions were during class time school hours! You guys know who you are! Of course, she was probably most well known for her love of anything purple and her dogs, whom she would dress in outfits changing them almost daily. So much so, that they even had their own space in the closet for all of their clothes! Sometimes you hope the saying that all dogs go to heaven does not apply! Sorry mom, just kidding!

Char was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Betty Gregg, too many dogs to mention, her ex-husband Dean Cobb, and her nephew David Blair. She is survived by her son Matthew Cobb and daughter in law Heather Cobb (Paddleford), her granddaughter Elianna Cobb, and her lifelong friends Keith and Rosemary Blair and niece Kimber Jones (Blair).

Char will be missed deeply by those left behind, but she now has no more pain, is dancing in praise, and is in the arms of Jesus who has prepared a way for her in His Father’s home where there is more than enough room. He has taken her weak mortal body and exchanged it with a glorious eternal body. In the words of Jesus, “I have given them the glory you gave me, so they may be one as we are one. I am in them and you are in me. May they experience such perfect unity that the world will know that you sent me and that you love them as much as you love me. Father, I want these whom you have given me to be with me where I am. Then they can see all the glory you gave me because you loved me even before the world began!” John 17:22-24

We miss you mom! Bye for now.