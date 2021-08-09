Dec. 30, 1943 – Aug. 6, 2021

Eilene Pulsipher of Lander, WY passed away at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY on August 6, 2021. Eilene was born in Napa, CA on December 30, 1943 to Eloise and James Lesher. She attended Lander Valley High School.

Preceded in death by:

Father, James Lesher, Mother, Eloise Lesher, Brother, Jim Lesher, Son, Alan Pulsipher, Daughter, Krista Pulsipher

Survived by:

Husband Jack Pulsipher of Lander, WY married for 57 years

Daughter Jaime Pulsipher-Duran of Riverton, WY, Grandson Tylur Hancock of Lawrence, KS. Granddaughter Ashlea Harris (wife of Sam Harris) Great-Grandson Kohen Harris of Laramie, WY, and Grandsons Taos and Ayden Duran.

Daughter Kayla Guckel of Wakefield, RI. Granddaughter Karen Dorf, mother of Isabella, Jaiden and Laylah of Aurora, CO. Granddaughter Kendra Pulsipher of mother of Skyla and Brinley of Conroe, TX. Grandson Kamron Dorf of Parker, CO.

Grandson Jason Pulsipher wife Jeanie Lehr, parents to Brody, and Blakely of Montgomery, TX.

Eilene can be remembered as cashier and sales person at the grocery store, the banks, and some clothing stores throughout the years. She had the highest talent in finding her happiness and cheer to know no stranger. She loved talking with all that crossed her path, having no loss for positive content that related to every one of them. As a kind, loving wife and mother, she was equally eager to just sit and talk as long as you had the time for. She liked to go to Riverton to explore the shops on Saturdays, so her friendships continued to grow beyond the miles between. Even through her trips to Lusk, Laramie, Cheyenne, CO, and RI, the expeditions were always in motion to see everything she could to find some perfect trinket or gift for the next birthday on the calendar. She was always proclaimed as a fabulous cook and an avid baker. There was never a cookbook or a recipe card she didn’t enjoy scooping together. Her beauty, cheeriness, and happy demeanor will forever be a bright light shed over all those that met this wonderful woman.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, 10:00 AM at Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, Wyoming.

Please adhere to all COVID mandates with social distancing and wearing of masks.

