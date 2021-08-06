Breaking News

Water Rescue Successful at Ocean Lake; Life Jackets used

Article Updated: August 6, 2021
Three folks wearing life jackets were saved when their boat capsized at Ocean Lake. Riverton Search and Rescue image

Fremont County Search and Rescue was summoned to Ocean Lake at 6:34 pm. Wednesday evening where a boat with three people on board had capsized and sank. The people on the boat were able to make it to shore safely according to a sheriffs Department report. The search and rescue team was able to remove the capsized boat from the lake.

Rescuers reach three persons who were wearing life jackets and survived the capsizing of their boat Wednesday evening on Ocean Lake. Riverton Search and Rescue Image from Facebook

