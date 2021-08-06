Water Rescue Successful at Ocean Lake; Life Jackets used

Fremont County Search and Rescue was summoned to Ocean Lake at 6:34 pm. Wednesday evening where a boat with three people on board had capsized and sank. The people on the boat were able to make it to shore safely according to a sheriffs Department report. The search and rescue team was able to remove the capsized boat from the lake.
Breaking News
