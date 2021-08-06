Breaking News

Scattered Thunderstorms for Friday, Windy this afternoon

Article Updated: August 6, 2021
A weather system will cross the area today and bring isolated to scattered showers and t-storms. Some storms could have strong wind gusts. Windy conditions will develop in the afternoon and bring critical fire weather to southern Wyoming. Today’s highs across the Bighorn and Wind River Basins will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with 90 at Thermopolis and 72 at Dubois.

