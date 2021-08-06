Breaking News

Red Flag Warning Friday Afternoon for SE Fremont & SW Wyoming, Natrona Co.

News
Article Updated: August 6, 2021
Comments Off on Red Flag Warning Friday Afternoon for SE Fremont & SW Wyoming, Natrona Co.
Red Flag Warning. Image Pixabay.com

The National Weather Service has posted a Red Flag Warning for this afternoon and early evening for Southeast Fremont County, most of Natrona County and most of Southwest Wyoming. The warning was posted because temperatures will be in the 80 with the minimum humidity around 15 percent and Westerly 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts to 45 mph.

Post navigation

Posted in: