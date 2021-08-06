Warrant arrests noted; Alcohol and drug citations issued

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Arrests/Citations 8-5-21 to 8-6-21
Martin Harris, 56, Fort Washakie, Arrested at 11:36 a.m. at Mr. D’s Food Center on a Fremont County Warrant. He was sitting outside on a bench.
Gregg Woody, 62, Lander, Arrested on an LPD warrant and cited for Possession and Use of a Controlled Substance at 10:15 p.m. at an address on Pushroot Court
Daniel Harwin, 18, Arizona, Cited for Minor in Possession at 12:29 a.m. at the Maverik Country Store.
Arrests/Citations 7-29-21 to 7-30-21
There was no report from the LPD by early afternoon Friday
Arrests/Citations 7-28/21 to 7-29-21
Nakita Addison, 33, Lander, Arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 1:30 p.m. at an address on Main Street.
Arrests/Citations 7-23/21 to 7-27-21
Rachel Hillger, 31, Lander, LPD Warrant served at F.C. Detention Center
Toby C. Long Soldier, 23, Lander, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 5:53 pm on market Street.
Arrests/Citations 7-22-21 to 7-23-21
There were no arrests during this 24-hour period.