Public Meetings set for Fremont County Natural Resource Management Plan

To acquire community input and provide information about the purpose and intent of the Fremont County Natural Resource Management Plan, public meetings will be held beginning in mid-August. The dates, times, and locations for those meetings are provided below. Virtual options via Zoom will also be available for all meetings, registration for Zoom for each meeting is also provided below.

Riverton Wednesday August 18th , 6:00 p.m., Riverton City Hall Council Chambers; 816 N. Federal Blvd. Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkde6rrz4jGNZgheutel6FQ22hWlbPx9zR

Dubois Thursday, August 19th, 1:00 pm, Dubois Town Hall Council Chambers, 7112 Meckam Street; Zoom:https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0tdOmqrTIrEtDwVS3fbcL3IqTniqSA5Zfy

Lander Thursday August 20th , 6:00 pm, County Commissioners Meeting Room, 450 N. Second Street; Zoom:https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckcu6srj8vGNzjfUG8tQQnM5weHmbhXkP-

The Draft Fremont County Natural Resource Management Plan was released for public comment on Tuesday July 20, 2021. The document is located on the Fremont County website at https://www.fremontcountywy.org/ for review and download. Hard copies of the document will also be available for viewing at the public libraries in Dubois, Lander, and Riverton and at the conservation district offices in Dubois, Lander, and Riverton.

The public comment period is open for 45-days from Tuesday July 20th through Friday September 2nd. Please note the correction in the end date of the comment period, the original press release stated Friday September 5th.

Written public comments are requested to ensure a full understanding of your thoughts and concerns. Written comments will by fully considered before finalizing the NRMP and can be submitted via email to FremontCoNRMP@y2consultants.com or submitted to Becky Enos at the Fremont County Clerk’s Office.

If you have any questions regarding where to find a copy of the document please feel free to contact Bree Burton at bree@y2consultants.com or 307-733-2999.