Pedestrian killed overnight Tuesday on Plunkett Road

A Wind River Reservation resident was killed on August 3rd when struck by a vehicle at milepost 7 on Plunkett Road north of Ethete around 2 a.m. According to a report of the incident by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Thomasine Ridgely was struck by a vehicle and died at the scene.

“It is unknown at this time if Ridgely was lying in the roadway or walking when she was struck by a vehicle which caused severe head trauma and bodily injury. The incident is still under investigation,” according to the WHP report.

The BIA Wind River Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation.