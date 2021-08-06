High Speed Crash Thursday on Lyons Valley Road

At 6:50 Thursday morning, a vehicle crashed through a fence and ended up upside down in a pasture along the Lyons Valley Road outside of Lander. The male driver was transported to the Lander hospital for treatment of injuries. The man was thrown from the vehicle.

The vehicle rolled numerous times and ended up in the middle of a pasture after missing a curve on the Lyons Valley Road. WyoTodayMedia photo by John Birbari