High Speed Crash Thursday on Lyons Valley Road

At 6:50 Thursday morning, a vehicle crashed through a fence and ended up upside down in a pasture along the Lyons Valley Road outside of Lander. The male driver was transported to the Lander hospital for treatment of injuries. The man was thrown from the vehicle.
Breaking News
-
Thunderstorms will become more widespread this afternoon across western & central Wyoming. The primary hazard will…
-
To acquire community input and provide information about the purpose and intent of the Fremont County…
-
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Arrests/Citations…
-
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Arrests/Citations…
-
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law During…
-
A Wind River Reservation resident was killed on August 3rd when struck by a vehicle at…
-
FORT WASHAKIE - One week from today, August 12th, the Veterans of the American Legion Richard…
-
At 6:50 Thursday morning, a vehicle crashed through a fence and ended up upside down in…
-
Fremont County Search and Rescue was summoned to Ocean Lake at 6:34 pm. Wednesday evening where…
-
It is Fremont County Firefighters Day at the Fair in Riverton with three days to go…