Gusty Outflow Winds could reach 60MPH this afternoon

Article Updated: August 6, 2021
A Wind sock during high winds on Red Canyon South of Lander. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Thunderstorms will become more widespread this afternoon across western & central Wyoming. The primary hazard will again be gusty outflow wind. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be common, but there is up to a 15 percent chance of 60 mph gusts for parts of the region.

