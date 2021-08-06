Friday at the Fair: It’s Beef Day today for youth showmanship events

It is Fremont County Firefighters Day at the Fair in Riverton with three days to go in this year’s Celebrating Hometown Heroes.

The big event on tap today is the Youth Beef Cattle showmanship events this morning at the Show Pavilion.

Exhibit buildings open at 10 a.m. today and will remain open until 9 p.m.

Fremont County’s own version of a hot dog eating contest is on tap for this afternoon and tonight its the Tris Munsick Concert with the opening act of Jordan Smit beginning at 7:30 at the Grand Arena.

Zane David, 13, Pavillion, washes Little Red in preparation for today’s Youth Beef Showmanship event at the Fair. WyoTodayMedia photo by Ernie Over

See the full schedule below: