UW Soccer opened its Fall Camp Wednesday

The University of Wyoming soccer team opened fall camp Wednesday. The Cowgirls held an intrasquad scrimmage at the Madrid Sports Complex, which marks the start of their fall practice schedule.



“This is a super exciting time for us,” Head Coach Colleen Corbin said. “Being able to be on the field, it feels like it’s been a long time coming. But at the same time, us being able to take some time away and go on our retreat and spend real quality time together, I think made this moment more exciting.”



As stated, Wyoming recently returned from a retreat where the team enjoyed outdoor activities such as rafting and hiking. Corbin is excited to begin practice with her team Thursday and for the season to get underway in a couple weeks.



“This time is really about creating an identity,” Corbin said. “I think this team is starving for one right now. I just want to empower them to create that identity themselves. It shouldn’t be about me telling them who they are or what they should be trying to accomplish as an athlete. That’s on them to be able to decide who they are moving forward, and my job is to support that and grow that and teach them what I know.”



The Cowgirls travel to Kansas State for an exhibition match on Aug. 15 before their season officially begins with a home game against Colorado School of Mines on Aug. 20.