Areas of smoke will continue through tonight. There will be isolated afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms, across the north and northwest. Friday to Sunday will see more convective activity, especially in the northwest and north. Friday will be very windy.

Today’s highs will be in the mid-90s for the Bighorn Basin and in the low-to-mid-90s for the Wind River Basin. Dubois will see a high of around 81 today while Jeffrey City will reach around 89.