Oct 13, 1954 – Aug 1, 2021

Sheryl Jean Majdic passed away suddenly August 1, 2021. She was born to Joseph (Buddy) & Mary Ann Majdic on October 13, 1954 in Riverton, Wyoming.

She attended and graduated 8th grade from Hudson School and graduated from Lander Valley High School in 1972. She worked at the Wyoming State Training School in Lander for numerous years. She relocated to Tempe, Arizona (but always made it home for Christmas – reminding her just why she lived in Arizona) where she worked and retired from Proctor and Gamble in 2010. She then returned to the family farm in Hudson, Wyoming where she lived until moving into the Showboat Retirement Center in November 2020.

She enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball and basketball. She also enjoyed watching game shows, her “soaps” and the Food Network. She loved playing cards and belonged to a pinochle club and a birthday club. For numerous years, she loved to accompany her sister, niece and friends; Estelle Halbert and Verna Parker on their Women’s National bowling tournaments throughout the US.

She is survived by her sister; Delma Morris, brothers; Joe (Kathy) Majdic, Larry (Stephanie) Majdic and John Majdic. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and 2 great-great nieces. Along with a bunch of aunts, uncles and cousins scattered from Alaska to Virginia.

She is preceded in death by both parents, grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles and a nephew.

Funeral services will be held at the Davis Funeral Home Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., graveside services will follow at the Hudson Cemetery followed by a reception at the Hudson Town Hall.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to; Hudson Homecrafters Club or Help for Health Hospice.