Nov 1, 1960 – Aug 1, 2021

Jeffrey Allen Randall, 60, longtime resident of Fremont County passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Jeff was born November 1, 1960 to Floyd and Phyllis Randall in Kimball, NE. As a young boy, he and his family moved to Riverton where he completed school, graduating in 1978.

Jeff was actively involved in rodeo throughout most of his life. He also enjoyed pack trips to the DuNoir Wilderness Area and elk hunting with friends. He was a reliable mechanic and worked many years in the natural resources industry. As no surprise, Jeff was a huge John Wayne fan.

He is survived by his daughters, Cori and Amber (Lindsey), grandchildren Laiken and Easton and his faithful three-legged dog Sammie. His siblings include Betty, Jerry, Jack, Barbara, Sandy, Michael, Judy, Brian, and Shane Durgin, a forever member of his family, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Jeff is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and brother Frank.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 8, 2021 2pm-4pm at the Midvale Store, Jeff’s second home.