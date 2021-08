For the first time in a while, wind will make a return to western & central Wyoming today. Gusty wind of 20 to 35 mph will combine with low relative humidity to create critical fire weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are predicted. That, combined with West to Southwest winds with gusts increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon across the southern half of the state, resulted in high fire danger.