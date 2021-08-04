Youth Livestock Shows Underway, so is the grooming at the County Fair News Article Updated: August 4, 2021 Comments Off on Youth Livestock Shows Underway, so is the grooming at the County Fair Share on FacebookTweet this! Zac Weston of Lander, right, won First Place in the FFA Goat Showmanship at the County Fair Tuesday while Jason Huelle of Pavillion finished second. WyoTodayMedia photo by Ernie Over Tuesday was a big day for the Youth Goats and Dairy Show and Wednesday featured the swine and calf shows. WyoTodayMedia’s Ernie Over was at the fair and provided this photo story of life in the livestock barns: The Poultry Show Anna Kassen of Riverton with Spice, a Nigerian Dwarf Goat Isabele Wright who lives off of 8-Mile Road NW of Riverton is an experienced exhibitor with five Grand Champions, one Reserve Champion and the Best Jr. Doe overall to her credit. Emalee Lyons of Riverton with a cute Nigerian Dwarf Goat Suhana Corlett of Riverton was spotting giving her show lamb, Ruth, a bath outside the barn Bronson Haun, 9, giving a hair trim to his Hamp Cross hog Asher Corbin Weber, 11, of Riverton grooming his 275 pound hog Jessie Tristan Watkins of Riverton grooming his hog Priscilla, while Bacon rests behind him. Really, that’s the hog’s name, Bacon! Post navigation Previous postIt’s Fair Time for Youth Exhibitors and Midway Fun Next postThe Mural Contest Winners Announced Posted in: Latest News