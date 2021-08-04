Youth Livestock Shows Underway, so is the grooming at the County Fair

Tuesday was a big day for the Youth Goats and Dairy Show and Wednesday featured the swine and calf shows.

WyoTodayMedia’s Ernie Over was at the fair and provided this photo story of life in the livestock barns:

The Poultry Show

Anna Kassen of Riverton with Spice, a Nigerian Dwarf Goat

Isabele Wright who lives off of 8-Mile Road NW of Riverton is an experienced exhibitor with five Grand Champions, one Reserve Champion and the Best Jr. Doe overall to her credit.

Emalee Lyons of Riverton with a cute Nigerian Dwarf Goat

Suhana Corlett of Riverton was spotting giving her show lamb, Ruth, a bath outside the barn

Bronson Haun, 9, giving a hair trim to his Hamp Cross hog Asher

Corbin Weber, 11, of Riverton grooming his 275 pound hog Jessie