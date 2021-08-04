Tough Enough Fund Auction raised nearly $20K at Rodeo

Tough Enough Cancer Fund of Fremont County reported on its Facebook Page Tuesday night that the annual fund raiser at the Wind River PRCA Rodeo Roundup was another success.

They wrote:

“There’s no place like home, and tonight once again, no truer words. Fremont County… tonight you raised $18,500 with the auction of Chaps and Chinks, and with a donation of an anonymous donor, for a total of $19,250 was raised for your friends and neighbors in Fremont County! What a beautiful evening and what a generous place we call home! Thank you to our buyers: Jerry Dilts, Sundowner Motel and Restaurant, Judy Baty family, Austin and Ricci Coyle, and the anonymous donor. Also thank you to Bryce Westlake for donating his auction skills. You all make this place we call home…a better place to live. Thank you!”

The high bidders for the Chinks.