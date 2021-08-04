The Mural Contest Winners Announced

There will be a couple more murals popping up on Riverton buildings before you know it. The current murals scattered around town and in Hudson have been the work of Hal Heron and Mike Martin, using billboard art from regional museums to help give the town some good outside art.

“We went to the Depot Foundation and asked for $6,000 to locate two more murals,” Heron said Wednesday afternoon. “But the Foundation said that they would pay for three, as long as they would be local artists so as to support the local arts community.”

One local artist, Jon Cox, just had an installation on the east side of the Riverton Ranger building, and not wanting to just choose artists for the other two, Heron said they decided to throw it open to the community and have a contest.

He said they received 19 applications from area artists, who submitted a candidate piece of art that the public had a chance to vote on. The art was located for one week at the Riverton Branch Library and one week at the Riverton Museum. Heron said 164 votes were cast and the two most popular pieces were decided. They were painted by Rusty Wuertz and Skot Lain.

Each of the winning artists was presented with a $250 check from the new owners of Riverton Tire and Oil, Brent and Rochelle Sheldon, who agreed to sponsor the event and sweeten the pot to encourage submissions.

One of the winning entries was painted by Rusty Wuertz who received her check from Brent Sheldon of RTO.

Rusty Wuertz

Rusty said the inspiration for her work came from her step-daughter, Kiera, 6, who recommended something with a pink mountain in it. So a sunrise photo was created along with a Wyoming critter than doesn’t get a lot of attention, but one that lives out near Wuertz’ home, a Red Fox. The painting also features Wyoming’s State Flower, the Indian Paintbrush. Wuertz said her painting took about 10 hours to create. The early morning sun striking the mountain resulted in the hues of pink, yellow, lavender and light blue – all colors visible any morning on the Wind River or Owl Creek Ranges in Fremont County at sunrise.

The second winning entry was a trout painted by Skot Lain. Here he received his $250 prize from Sheldon.

Skot Lain

Working as a fishing guide, Lain said the idea of a trout came naturally to him. He also started fly-fishing this year and he said he was hooked. Not literally, but enjoying painting images of trout. The winning image turns out to be one of only two full length trout he’s put to canvas, usually painting only the head, eye or front portion of a fish. “My parents talked me into entering the contest and I feel so honored that my work will be up in town along with those of my local heroes, Jon Cox and Jerry Antolik,” he said. Lain also creates a fishing-related line of hats and gear that is sold at Belles and Beaus.

Riverton Branch Library staff members Tannar Miller and Kirbie Despain share a laugh with Mike Martin and Hal Heron at Wednesday’s event.

Riverton Branch Library

Martin said the folks at the Riverton Library were wonderful to work with and gave a special shout-out to them. He said some of the artists were wishing to sell their paintings, but however, that notion was rejected by the Library Board. “I thought it would be great to support the artists if they could also sell the works they created, but that was the only hitch,” Martin said.