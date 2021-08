The Fremont County Fair in Riverton this week has just about something for everyone, from arts and crafts, to 4H Club projects, to youth livestock shows and just plain fun.

WyoTodayMedia’s Ernie Over was at the fair this week and took photos all around the Midway and Ag Barns:

The Hay Show’s top exhibitor was Mark Bappe with the Champion bales (left).

Dennis Thornock and Wyatt Jackson, both of Riverton and both a dozen years old tested their skill on the putting greens.

Zach Thornock, 10, took his stick pony through the barrel racing course on the show lawn. Tight turns are important in barrel, or in this case, pail racing.

Jace Lynch, 8, busted out of the chute on the show lawn with his stick bull and managed to hang on for quite a while longer than an eight second ride.

Six-year-old Betsy Nettles, with mom Christa at her side, really liked those big chickens in the Fur and Feathers Pavilion

Landon, 8, and Lainee, 10, Gardner posed with their goats Ice Cream Sandwich, left, and Brownie prior to the Youth Meat Goat Show. The two are the 5th generation to show at the Fair from the Gardner, Carlson and Johnson familes. The kids are from the Fun Helping Hands 4H Club.

The PAWS For Life Animal League in Riverton brought kittens and puppies to the Fair to be adopted. On the first day, seven kitties and three pups were adopted. Here a family checks out the kittens.