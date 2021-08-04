Exhibit Halls at County Fair full of local treasures: Photos

The exhibit halls at the Fremont County Fair opened to the public Tuesday and will remain open through the duration of the fair.

Today is Fremont County Law Officer Day at the Fair, and today’s activities include the arrival of all youth rabbits, youth swine showmanship and shows, the youth rabbit showmanship and shows, the sheep lead contest and sheep costume contest.

In special contests, the best caramel apple craving contest is at 5:30. Additionally, today marks the arrival of all floriculture and open horticulture and vegetable exhibits, the jackpot youth market beet show and tonight’s Ranch Rodeo at the Grand Arena.

Best in Show Quilt was made by Judy Slinker