Covid-19 Infections continue to grow locally with highly infectious Delta Variant

Public and state health officials report the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus is dominant in Wyoming now and is likely a factor with most new cases. The updated information as of Tuesday from the Wyoming Department of Health noted seven new Delta variant infections in Fremont County and one in Hot Springs County. Overall new cases in Fremont County totaled nine with one each in Hot Springs and Washakie Counties. Total cases now number 301 with 887 probably in Fremont County, 68 with 101 probable in Hot Springs and 64 with 207 probable in Washakie

The Delta variant spreads more easily than previous variants and may be more likely to lead to serious illness among unvaccinated individuals. Spokeswoman Kim Deti at the Wyoming Department of Health, in an email to WyoTodayMedia Tuesday, said that . “Based on our sequencing and CDC estimates, we know the Delta variant is currently dominant in Wyoming and we believe most new cases are connected to the Delta variant.”

Wyoming’s overall vaccination rate is 33.5 percent of the state’s total population, one of the lowest in the country. Fremont and Hot Springs counties have a vaccination rate of 34 percent and Washakie County trails at 29 percent.

The State and County Health Offices continue to urges all residents to protect each other.

National guidance from the Centers for Disease Control is recommending that all people, even those vaccinated, wear masks when indoors in high transmission areas. Fremont County is in that designation.