Council gives its nod to new Governing Body Ordinance

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night took public input from three residents, two in favor and one opposed, to a new ordinance that spells out the responsibilities of the the city’s elected leaders and its senior administrator. The new ordinance defines the Mayor and City Council as the city’s Governing Body.

There were several changes suggested to the proposed ordinance, which will return at the next council meeting on second reading.

Basically, the role of the the mayor and city council, dubbed the governing body, would now be able to be a part of the hiring process for the top five city administrative spots, including City Administrator, Police Chief, City Clerk, Public Works Director and City Attorney. “We’re just changing how the hiring process takes place for the five top positions,’ said Councilor Dean Peranteaux.

During discussion, it was noted that the The role of the city administrator was not diminished in the new ordinance.

The First Reading Ordinance was passed unanimously.

Tuesday night’s action was in sharp contrast to one last month that proposed a “Strong Mayor” form of city government. Amid opposition, the council rejected that measure on a split 4-3 vote.