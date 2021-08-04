Airport Boardings in July set another record high

Boardings at the Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton continue to grow. Riverton City Councilor Kyle Larson noted at Tuesday night’s council meeting that a report this week indicated there were 1,819 passenger boardings in July, which was the most for the month in the past nine years. The previous high was 1,493 in July of 2013.

Larson said its taken a long time for those numbers to reach this level. He said the airport, owned by the City of Riverton, now has more capacity with its United Express Jet Service.

Counselor Dean Peranteaux, the former chairman of the Airport Board, said the service is now more convenient for passengers with only one ticket needed and baggage transfers to any destination.

Larson and Peranteaux commended those involved for driving this outcome and they both issued a thank you to the city’s airport board, the Fremont Air Service Team and Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield and others for their efforts.

Public Works Director and Airport Manager Kyle Butterfield played a new marketing video for the airport to the audience that was created by the FAST Committee’s new marketing firm. Watch the video at the link below:

https://fb.watch/7al_aV1DjJ/