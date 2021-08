Youth showmanship events and the opening of exhibit buildings feature Tuesday’s schedule at the Fremont County Fairground in Riverton. Today’s special contest is the All American Pie contest at the Fremont Center this evening along with the always popular kids stick horse rodeo at the Cottonwood lawn.

Tonight is the final night of the Wind River PRCA Rodeo Roundup at the Grand Arena at 7:30 p.m. featuring some of the top rodeo cowboys on the professional circuit this year.