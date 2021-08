Sinks Canyon State Park and “Lander Presents” partner to present The Blackhorns at the Sawmill Campground beginning from 6:30 to 10 p.m., on August 20.

This next installment of the Sinks Canyon State Park Concert Series offers a night of dancing and live music provided by this local, Lander Band.

Bring your dancing shoes, drinks and a chair for a fun night right here in Sinks Canyon.