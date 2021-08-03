Breaking News

Rodeo Royalty in County

Article Updated: August 3, 2021
From Left, Rodeo Announcer Steve Kenyon, Miss Rodeo Wyoming Rachel Derner, Fremont County Rodeo Queen Jade Barrett Woods, Miss Rodeo Florida McKenna Andris and John Campbell, Wind River PRCA Rodeo Roundup. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Miss Rodeo Wyoming, Miss Rodeo Florida, the Fremont County Fair Queen, the Wind River PRCA Roundup Rodeo and the arena announcer made appearances on the Wind River Radio Network this morning.

McKenna Andris, Miss Rodeo Florida, Rachel Derner, Miss Rodeo Wyoming, Jade Barrett Woods, Fremont County Fair Queen, Wind River PRCA Rodeo Roundup’s John Campbell and this year’s Rodeo Arena Announcer Steve Kenyon were on the KVOW Let’s Talk Fremont Show with Ernie Over and KTAK’s Renegade Radio Wakeup Show with Rusty Wuertz.

The group talked about the local PRCA Rodeo, the Fair, Rodeos in general and their experiences on the two programs.

The group on Rusty Wuertz’ Renegade Wakeup Show

