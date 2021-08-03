Filling in the Gaps @ the Riverton Branch Library﻿

Hey Parents, we understand the struggle of online and distance learning. Let us help! Sign your children up for Filling in the Gaps, at the Riverton Branch Library!

Sessions will be available for students K-5th grade, to provide learning enhancement and skill-building in math and reading. Helping students reinforce foundational skills, while offering opportunities for practicing particular skills by focusing on literacy and math.

Reading sessions will develop confidence and enthusiasm for reading, writing, and speaking. Math sessions will focus on reinforcing basic math skills while exploring a variety of mathematical concepts in many different ways including STEM, geometry, and logic, all in a safe and creative environment.

Sessions will be Tuesdays for students K-2nd grade, and Thursdays for students 3-5th grade. Both age groups will have two available sessions, Reading Sessions will run 3:30-4:15 and Math Sessions will be 4:15-5:00.

Registration is required and closes Tuesday, September 7th. The first learning session will begin September 14th, at the Riverton Branch Library. There are 10 available spots in each session. Sign up today! Call 307-856-3556 for more information or to register.

This project was funded by the Fremont County Library Foundation.

