COVID-19 cases are rising again in Fremont County; Delta Variant found locally

The Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus is dominant in Wyoming now and is likely a factor with most new cases according to Fremont County Public Health. The Delta variant spreads more easily than previous variants and may be more likely to lead to serious illness. According to a public health news release, vaccination offers excellent protection, but a small percentage of those who have already been vaccinated for COVID may still become infected and may spread the virus.

“You should know there is a delay on sequencing and not every positive sample collected in Wyoming is sequenced. We are sequencing a higher percentage of samples in Wyoming than any other state by far, but it is not comprehensive. The map gives us an idea but is not a full scorecard,” said spokeswoman Kim Deti at the Wyoming Department of Health in an email to WyoTodayMedia this morning. “Based on our sequencing and CDC estimates, we know the Delta variant is currently dominant in Wyoming and we believe most new cases are connected to the Delta variant.”

Wyoming’s overall vaccination rate is 33.5 percent of the state’s total population, one of the lowest in the country. Fremont and Hot Springs counties have a vaccination rate of 34 percent and Washakie County trails at 29 percent.

In the last two weeks, Fremont County has seen 283 confirmed positive cases of Covid-19, with 68 confirmed in Hot Springs and 64 confirmed in Washakie. Currently there are two individuals hospitalized in Fremont County, none in Hot Spring or Washakie counties. Six confirmed cases of the Delta Variant have been identified in Fremont County, none so far in Hot Springs or Washakie Counties.

The County Public Health Office urges all resident to please help us protect each other: