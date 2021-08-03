COVID-19 cases are rising again in Fremont County; Delta Variant found locally

The Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus is dominant in Wyoming now and is likely a factor with most new cases according to Fremont County Public Health. The Delta variant spreads more easily than previous variants and may be more likely to lead to serious illness. According to a public health news release, vaccination offers excellent protection, but a small percentage of those who have already been vaccinated for COVID may still become infected and may spread the virus.
“You should know there is a delay on sequencing and not every positive sample collected in Wyoming is sequenced. We are sequencing a higher percentage of samples in Wyoming than any other state by far, but it is not comprehensive. The map gives us an idea but is not a full scorecard,” said spokeswoman Kim Deti at the Wyoming Department of Health in an email to WyoTodayMedia this morning. “Based on our sequencing and CDC estimates, we know the Delta variant is currently dominant in Wyoming and we believe most new cases are connected to the Delta variant.”
Wyoming’s overall vaccination rate is 33.5 percent of the state’s total population, one of the lowest in the country. Fremont and Hot Springs counties have a vaccination rate of 34 percent and Washakie County trails at 29 percent.
In the last two weeks, Fremont County has seen 283 confirmed positive cases of Covid-19, with 68 confirmed in Hot Springs and 64 confirmed in Washakie. Currently there are two individuals hospitalized in Fremont County, none in Hot Spring or Washakie counties. Six confirmed cases of the Delta Variant have been identified in Fremont County, none so far in Hot Springs or Washakie Counties.
The County Public Health Office urges all resident to please help us protect each other:
- Stay home if you are sick. Symptoms of COVID can include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea and congestion or runny nose. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
- Social distance as much as possible. Stay 6 feet away from others you don’t live with. Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.
- Get vaccinated. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are available at Public Health. Please log onto our scheduling website to sign up. https://www.wyoapptportal.org/
- Get tested if you are symptomatic or have been in contact with a positive case. Curative trailers for free testing are at the Wind River Casino in Riverton and the Shoshone Rose Casino in Lander.
- Follow quarantine and isolation guidelines. Learn more at the Wyoming Department of Health
website. https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novelcoronavirus/
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces. This is most important for those 2 years and older that are not fully vaccinated or those that are fully vaccinated but with weakened immune systems.
- Wash your hands often, if soap and water are not available use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes nose and mouth. Cover all coughs and sneezes.
- Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces daily. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/preventgetting-sick/prevention.html
- Monitor your daily health. Seek emergency medical care or care from your provider if severe symptoms occur including trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure, new confusion, pale, gray or blue colored skin, lips or nail beds.