Continued Smoky Tuesday, Afternoon showers

Smoky skies will continue through tonight across the region. Expect isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, with much of the activity along and east of the Continental Divide. Heavy rain with the storms could cause localized flooding. Today’s highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s for Dubois, Lander and Jeffrey City, and the upper 70s-to-low 80s for Riverton, Shoshoni. Thermopolis and Worland.