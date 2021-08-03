BTI, Looking for Drivers

BTI is looking for safe, qualified drivers to joining our driving team. If you are interested in a driving position, stop by our office at 642 S. Federal Blvd, Riverton, WY or call307-856-7480 or visit our web site www.bonntran.com for an application or to learn more.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Current Class A CDL Drivers License

Doubles, Tankers & Hazardous endorsements required

Clean MVR

Be able to pass a Drug Analysis Screening, DOT Physical, & Background Check

Minimum 2 years previous driving experience

Have knowledge and experience operating in the Rocky Mountain Region.

Be physically able to perform required tasks of loading and unloading products

Be knowledgeable of DOT rules and agree to follow the laws and run legal under our electronic logging system

BENEFIT PACKAGE:

Competitive wage compensation

Paid vacation

Per Diem paid for overnight trips

Group Life insurance and Short term disability insurance

Medical, Vision, Dental and Ambulance coverage

401(k) plan with company match

For more than 30 years Bonneville Transloaders (BT Inc.) has been a heavy haul truck transportation company that supports the mineral and petroleum industries in Wyoming. BTI has diversified into many different bulk hauling lanes throughout the western region. Integrity, safety and honesty are behind every load of dry and liquid bulk products we haul. BTI is dedicated to customer service, safe and careful treatment of all products transported, with courteous and respectful employees conducting all our operations.