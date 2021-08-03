BTI, Looking for Drivers

BTI is looking for safe, qualified drivers to joining our driving team. If you are interested in a driving position, stop by our office at 642 S. Federal Blvd, Riverton, WY or call307-856-7480 or visit our web site www.bonntran.com for an application or to learn more.
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
- Current Class A CDL Drivers License
- Doubles, Tankers & Hazardous endorsements required
- Clean MVR
- Be able to pass a Drug Analysis Screening, DOT Physical, & Background Check
- Minimum 2 years previous driving experience
- Have knowledge and experience operating in the Rocky Mountain Region.
- Be physically able to perform required tasks of loading and unloading products
- Be knowledgeable of DOT rules and agree to follow the laws and run legal under our electronic logging system
BENEFIT PACKAGE:
- Competitive wage compensation
- Paid vacation
- Per Diem paid for overnight trips
- Group Life insurance and Short term disability insurance
- Medical, Vision, Dental and Ambulance coverage
- 401(k) plan with company match
For more than 30 years Bonneville Transloaders (BT Inc.) has been a heavy haul truck transportation company that supports the mineral and petroleum industries in Wyoming. BTI has diversified into many different bulk hauling lanes throughout the western region. Integrity, safety and honesty are behind every load of dry and liquid bulk products we haul. BTI is dedicated to customer service, safe and careful treatment of all products transported, with courteous and respectful employees conducting all our operations.