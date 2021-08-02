Two Riverton Raiders picked on State’s Class A “Best Players List” First Team

The 12 Wyoming Legion Baseball Class ‘A’ head coaches have selected the best players across the state for the 2021 season.
Here is how the All-State voting turned out:
1ST TEAM:
Corey Williams – Cheyenne Hawks
Tristan Blatt – Cody Cubs (3-Timer; First Team in 2019 & 2020)
Devyn Engdahl – Cody Cubs (Second Team in 2020)
Jackson Schroeder – Cody Cubs (Second Team in 2019 & 2020) – unanimous selection
Cameryn Spence – Douglas Cats
Jax Peterson – Green River Knights (Second Team in 2020)
Carlos Rodriguez – Lovell Mustangs
Brock Johnson – Powell Pioneers (Second Team in 2020)
Kobe Ostermiller – Powell Pioneers (Second Team in 2019)
Blake Dale – Riverton Raiders (Second Team in 2020)
Nathan Hutchison – Riverton Raiders
Jackson Jones – Torrington Tigers
Caeden Riley – Torrington Tigers (First Team in 2020)
Cross Hernandez – Wheatland Lobos (4-Time honoree; First Team in 2019 & 2020, Second Team in 2018)
Mytch Pollock – Wheatland Lobos
2ND TEAM:
Bryce Locklin – Casper Drillers
Jordan Tharp – Casper Drillers
Justin Wicks – Casper Drillers
Tyler Grenz – Cody Cubs (Second Team in 2020)
Jordan Bobrowski – Douglas Cats
Jace Griffiths – Green River Knights
Michael Richardson – Green River Knights
Tyson Christiansen – Lovell Mustangs (Second Team in 2020)
Trey Stenerson – Powell Pioneers
PJ Serna – Rawlins Generals
‘A’ Player of the Year = Tristan Blatt Cody Cubs (3-Times: 2019, 2020, & 2021)
‘A’ Pitcher of the Year = Caeden Riley, Torrington Tigers (Repeat from 2020)
‘A’ Manager of the Year = Mick Cochran, Wheatland Lobos
‘A’ State Tournament MVP = Tyler Grenz, Cody Cubs
‘A’ State Tournament Sportsmanship Award = Lovell Mustangs