Two Riverton Raiders picked on State’s Class A “Best Players List” First Team

The 12 Wyoming Legion Baseball Class ‘A’ head coaches have selected the best players across the state for the 2021 season.

Here is how the All-State voting turned out:

1ST TEAM:

Corey Williams – Cheyenne Hawks

Tristan Blatt – Cody Cubs (3-Timer; First Team in 2019 & 2020)

Devyn Engdahl – Cody Cubs (Second Team in 2020)

Jackson Schroeder – Cody Cubs (Second Team in 2019 & 2020) – unanimous selection

Cameryn Spence – Douglas Cats

Jax Peterson – Green River Knights (Second Team in 2020)

Carlos Rodriguez – Lovell Mustangs

Brock Johnson – Powell Pioneers (Second Team in 2020)

Kobe Ostermiller – Powell Pioneers (Second Team in 2019)

Blake Dale – Riverton Raiders (Second Team in 2020)

Nathan Hutchison – Riverton Raiders

Jackson Jones – Torrington Tigers

Caeden Riley – Torrington Tigers (First Team in 2020)

Cross Hernandez – Wheatland Lobos (4-Time honoree; First Team in 2019 & 2020, Second Team in 2018)

Mytch Pollock – Wheatland Lobos

2ND TEAM:

Bryce Locklin – Casper Drillers

Jordan Tharp – Casper Drillers

Justin Wicks – Casper Drillers

Tyler Grenz – Cody Cubs (Second Team in 2020)

Jordan Bobrowski – Douglas Cats

Jace Griffiths – Green River Knights

Michael Richardson – Green River Knights

Tyson Christiansen – Lovell Mustangs (Second Team in 2020)

Trey Stenerson – Powell Pioneers

PJ Serna – Rawlins Generals

‘A’ Player of the Year = Tristan Blatt Cody Cubs (3-Times: 2019, 2020, & 2021)

‘A’ Pitcher of the Year = Caeden Riley, Torrington Tigers (Repeat from 2020)

‘A’ Manager of the Year = Mick Cochran, Wheatland Lobos

‘A’ State Tournament MVP = Tyler Grenz, Cody Cubs

‘A’ State Tournament Sportsmanship Award = Lovell Mustangs