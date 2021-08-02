Smoke again today, Isolated showers, Thunderstorms for the West

Areas of smoke across the north and central areas of Wyoming through tonight. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms across the west and south, with the northwest having the best chances. Heavy rain with the storms could cause localized flooding. Today’s highs in the mid-to-upper 80s for the Wind River Basin, the low-to-mid 90s for Shoshoni and the Bighorn Basin and the mid-70s for Dubois.