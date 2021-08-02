Mill Levies to be set today; Commissioners to discuss Natural Resource Plan Tuesday

The Fremont County Commissioners will hold a special meeting this morning at 9 a.m. to set the mill levies for the 2021-22 fiscal year county budget. The meeting is at the courthouse in Lander.

The Commissioners have their first meeting of August Tuesday morning with a number of personnel discussions on tap, including a discussion on the public meetings plan for the county’s Natural Resource Management Plan and the annual report from the Fremont County Museums Director. See the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below: