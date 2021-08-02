Breaking News

Flash Flood Watch Posted for Monday, Monday evening across the Area

Article Updated: August 2, 2021
The National Weather Service has posted a Flash Flood Watch across most of Western Wyoming, including Northwest and Southeast Fremont County to include the Dubois-Crowheart area and Sweetwater Station to Jeffrey City area. Slow moving storms could produce localized rainfall of one inch per hour in the watch area. The watch is for small creeks, streams and culverts which could be quickly overwhelmed with water. See graphs below:

