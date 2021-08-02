Firefighters Champs of Hog and Mud Wrestling

The Riverton Fire Department Team was the big winner at last night’s Hog and Mud Wrestling at the Fremont County Fair. The event was set for Saturday night, but a cloudburst over Riverton postponed the event for one night.

The RFD Team was the only group all night long to actually get their hog into the barrel. The firefighters were specifically challenged by the Riverton Police team and they lost the challenge.

Firefighters opened the event on introductions by showering the RPD team with doughnuts, which the Police team shared with kids in the audience.

The firefighters aggressive attack on the hog proved to the be the winning strategy as other teams got tired out trying to catch their hog. The RVFD tactic came at a price though, one firefighter ended up with a bloody nose during the struggle.