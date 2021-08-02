Breaking News

Earthquake recorded Sunday night North of Glenrock

News
Article Updated: August 2, 2021
Comments Off on Earthquake recorded Sunday night North of Glenrock
A map from the United States Geological Survey showing the radiated waves of Sunday night's earthquake north of Glenrock. USGS

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred north of Glenrock and Rolling Hills Sunday evening around 10 p.m. The shaker originated at a depth of 11.4 km. The quake was felt in the Casper area, no damage or injuries have been reported.

Post navigation

Posted in: