Alpine resident wins Gov’s Wild Bison raffle

Governor Mark Gordon is pleased to congratulate Michael Lenz of Alpine as the 2021 winner of the Wyoming Governor’s Wild Bison raffle. For the second year, Governor Gordon donated a bison license to support Wyoming wildlife conservation.

“I offer my congratulations to Michael and send my well-wishes to him for a successful hunt,” Governor Gordon said. “I want to thank all those who purchased a raffle ticket to support Wyoming’s spectacular wildlife.”

The raffle, which was only open to Wyoming residents, raised $5,030. Proceeds will go to the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition to help support efforts to sustain Wyoming’s wildlife. Each year the Coalition raises over $1 million that supports the state’s wildlife. To learn more about 2021 projects, visit the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.

