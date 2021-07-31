New fire discovered northwest of Dubois

Shoshone National Forest fire personnel responded to a report of smoke on the Wind River Ranger District Thursday evening. The lightning-caused acre fire was located near Wolf Creek Trailhead off Forest Service Road #513.

“After fire personnel arrived in the area, they quickly obtained a visual location of the fire and hiked in to find a single tree and surrounding ground had been ignited by lightning,” said Wind River District Ranger Jeff von Kienast. “We were fortunate to have Forest Service personnel in the area as the weather system passed through. They discovered and reported the fire which kept it from increasing in size given our current dry fuel conditions.”

The fire has been contained and remains 1/10th acre with limited creeping and smoldering activity in heavy dead and downed timber. Fire crews are continuing mop up operations and plan to continue patrols in the area.

Please remember that even with recent precipitation, vegetation remains dry and Stage 1 Fire Restrictions remain in effect across the entire Shoshone National Forest. Please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd925776.pdfto learn more about these restrictions.

