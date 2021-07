The Fremont County Fair Parade was held through downtown Riverton on Saturday morning with plenty of candy for the kids, plenty of entries to keep folks entertained and a gorgeous morning, cloudy, cooler and no rain or wind. The Fair Committee could not have asked for better conditions

Arlie Colva from Colva Honey who has been a Fair exhibitor for decades, was the Grand Marshal this year. He was honored two years ago for his long-time support of the fair.

Hometown Heroes was the theme of the parade and this year’s Fair.

And here comes the parade down High School Hill to downtown

Arlie Colva is the Fremont County Fair Parade Grand Marshal

Thank you for your service























CWC



Fair Royalty