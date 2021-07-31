Cooler, Showers later today

Partly cloudy today and cooler. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will spread through the afternoon. Heavy rain with the storms could cause localized flooding. Storms will be more widespread east of the Divide on Sunday and Monday.
Breaking News
-
The Fremont County Fair Parade was held through downtown Riverton on Saturday morning with plenty of…
-
Partly cloudy today and cooler. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will spread through the afternoon. Heavy rain…
-
Shoshone National Forest fire personnel responded to a report of smoke on the Wind River Ranger…
-
After a few days under lockdown over fears of Covid-19, the Lander facility re-opened for visitors…
-
The National Weather Service in Riverton has reported the 24-hour rainfall totals from across western and…
-
We offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of: Doris Louise Kraft; Louise Ann…
-
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Arrests/Citations…
-
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Arrests/Citations…
-
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law During…
-
Jan. 24, 1918 - Oct. 10, 2018 Doris Louise Kraft, 100-year-old former Worland resident passed away…