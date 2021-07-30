Warrant arrested noted

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrests/Citations 7-29-21 to 7-30-21

There was no report from the LPD by early afternoon Friday

Arrests/Citations 7-28/21 to 7-29-21

Nakita Addison, 33, Lander, Arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 1:30 p.m. at an address on Main Street.

Arrests/Citations 7-23/21 to 7-27-21

Rachel Hillger, 31, Lander, LPD Warrant served at F.C. Detention Center

Toby C. Long Soldier, 23, Lander, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 5:53 pm on market Street.

Arrests/Citations 7-22-21 to 7-23-21

There were no arrests during this 24-hour period.