Dubois had most rain overnight; More on the way

The National Weather Service in Riverton has reported the 24-hour rainfall totals from across western and central Wyoming ending at 12p Friday. With monsoon moisture in place again today, more rainfall is on the way.
Breaking News
-
The Fremont County Fair Parade was held through downtown Riverton on Saturday morning with plenty of…
-
Partly cloudy today and cooler. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will spread through the afternoon. Heavy rain…
-
Shoshone National Forest fire personnel responded to a report of smoke on the Wind River Ranger…
-
After a few days under lockdown over fears of Covid-19, the Lander facility re-opened for visitors…
-
The National Weather Service in Riverton has reported the 24-hour rainfall totals from across western and…
-
We offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of: Doris Louise Kraft; Louise Ann…
-
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Arrests/Citations…
-
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Arrests/Citations…
-
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law During…
-
Jan. 24, 1918 - Oct. 10, 2018 Doris Louise Kraft, 100-year-old former Worland resident passed away…