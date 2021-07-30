Breaking News

Dubois had most rain overnight; More on the way

Article Updated: July 30, 2021
Rain gauge. Image from National Weather Service, Riverton

The National Weather Service in Riverton has reported the 24-hour rainfall totals from across western and central Wyoming ending at 12p Friday. With monsoon moisture in place again today, more rainfall is on the way.

