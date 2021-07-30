Jan. 24, 1918 – Oct. 10, 2018

Doris Louise Kraft, 100-year-old former Worland resident passed away on October 10, 2018 at the Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

Louise was born on January 24, 1918 in Benkelman, Nebraska a daughter of Ernest &

Ethel (Jones) Doak. As a young girl the family moved to Thermopolis and at the age of 16 they moved to Worland where she graduated from Washakie County High School in 1936. She moved back to Thermopolis where she worked for many years as a waitress. She married Art Crowley in Red Lodge, Montana in August of 1954. They made their home in Meeteetse, Wyoming where they owned and operated the Blue-Ribbon Bar. They later moved to Thermopolis and Art died in 1965.

Louise moved to Ten Sleep shortly after Arts death, where she owned the Tensleep bar.

She met George Kraft and they where married in February 1967 in Lander, Wyoming. They made their home for the next several years north of Worland on the farm. They later sold the family farm and moved into Worland. George died suddenly on August 16, 1999 in Worland. She then moved to Lander to be closer to family, her and her sister Helen had many years of being together.

She later moved to Riverton and lived there for the last 2 years. Her favorite things to do were spending time with her beloved family, eating lots of sweets, and traveling to the mountain to see the pie guy at Atlantic City, Wy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, Art Crowley and George Kraft, brothers Alva and John Doak, sister, Daisy Groshart, Flossy Doak and step-father Oscar Olsen, 2 nieces and 1 nephew.

Louise has been a very important piece of this family and will be missed by everyone, she is such a gentle loving soul and loved by everyone that ever met her.

She is survived by her sister, Helen Rush of Lander and numerous nieces and nephews that love her with all their hearts.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. Bryant Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

