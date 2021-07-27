Hot Notes Concert drew large crowd Monday night

The final Riverton concert of the Hot Notes and Cool Nites series was well attended Monday night at Riverton City Park. The Central Wyoming College Community Band and the folk quartet Lights Along the Shore entertained.

The Community Band played selections from the Beach Boys, The Beatles, and Michael Jackson’s Thriller. Lights Along the Shore featured music from the Balkins, Moldova, Romania and Ireland, along with some “Irishish” compositions and several quartet composed selections. The four musicians featured numerous instruments among themselves including bongo drums, a keyboard, several flutes plus a Pan Flute and three different clarinets, including a soprano and bass clarinets.

Advertisement

Photos by Wyotoday.com’s Ernie Over