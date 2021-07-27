March 13, 18=988 – July 22, 2021

Gregory Gene Olson was born on March 13, 1988 in Lander, Wyoming to Carl Russell and Deborah Mae (Starrett) Olson. Greg passed away at his home in Lander on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

He attended Lander schools, played football, baseball, soccer, swimming and bowling. He continued to love anything that had to do with the outdoors; hunting, fishing, camping, golf and four-wheeling. Greg always had a way of making people smile, no matter what the situation. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible teaching his sons how to be true outdoorsmen.

Greg worked as a carpenter with his father as partners in their company. He will be greatly missed.

Greg is survived by his parents Carl and Debbie Olson; grandmother Barbra Starrett of Lander; brother Robert (Jessie) Olson of Gillette; uncles Jim Griffin of Grand Junction, CO, dick Griffin of Alexandrea, VA, Ed Starrett of Lander; his two sons, Karter Gene Dodson, age 13 and Keagan Dean Dodson, age 4 of Lander; numerous nieces and one grandniece.

There will be a Celebration of Greg’s life on Saturday, July 31, 2021, 1:00 PM at The Sawmill Campground, Sinks Canyon State Park, Lander, WY. Everyone is welcome to be a part of the carry-in food celebration and please bring your own chair.

Please sign the family’s on-line registry at hudsonsfh.com